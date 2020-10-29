CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Rapsody On Her Lyricist Of The Year Award Win: “I’m Thankful” [VIDEO]

Rapsody earned her first major award win on Tuesday (October 27) when she took home Lyricist of the Year at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. With her “12 Problems” video set to drop this upcoming Friday, she checked in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to not only share her raw reaction to winning the award but how long she had to keep it under wraps from everybody else.

“I held it in for a week!” Rapsody exclaimed. “They gave it to me last Tuesday. They took a cypher and we did it in remote locations virtually. And they sent an email that was like, ‘Yo, Rap we need you to come. we changed the creative, redo the cypher, redo the intro. So I’m like, whatever, Atlanta  – that’s the easy drive.

“So you know the day of, I’m trying to remember the verse because it’s like I did it. And I was like, all right, I don’t have to hold on to it. I’m like, ‘I ain’t got my notebook. I gotta remember what I said.’ I’m going through all these motions. I get in and I’m looking around. I’m like, I don’t see no cypher setup. Like, I asked my manager like am I here for the cypher? Are we doing an interview? You know, I’m thankful for BET for even going out of their way. Not only just give me an award, but to make it a moment. Like, they got me.”

RELATED: Rapsody Breaks Down Life Lessons From Queen Latifah, The Importance Of Her ‘Eve’ Tour &amp; More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rapsody Reacts To Grammy Snub: “The Good Fight Is Never An Easy One”

In the last month alone, the North Carolina MC has found herself on songs with Stevie Wonder, contributing to ESPN and Disney’s Music For The Movement series, delivering another impactful song with “12 Problems” for Roc Nation’s Reprise album and more. However, the one thing Rapsody has considered? An R&B album. After working with Bilal for “Pray Momma Don’t Cry,” the Eve rapper toyed with the idea until she was talked out of it.

“I was talking to my Roc [Natoin] marketing manager. She was like, “Rap…’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna do an R&B album!’ I was joking, she was like, ‘No.'”

Watch the full interview with Young Jas up top and subscribe to 97.9 The Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any exclusive interviews, funny moments and more.

rapsody

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals He Is In Remission…
 7 hours ago
10.28.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Racists Who Claim…
 8 hours ago
10.28.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 9 hours ago
10.28.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 13 hours ago
10.28.20
FAM: Cop Gets Killed By A Fighting Rooster…
 15 hours ago
10.28.20
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: Winners + Performances…
 17 hours ago
10.28.20
4 itemsBET Hip Hop Awards 2020
Bars Alert: All The Cyphers From The 2020…
 1 day ago
10.28.20
BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
Tobe Nwigwe Steals The Show With “Try Jesus”…
 1 day ago
10.27.20
Barack Obama Joins HBO’s ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ This…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Rep. Cedric Richmond Says Biden Campaign Never Told…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Wiz Khalifa Went Skateboarding With Viral Star Doggface…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Facing Investigation For Alleged…
 2 days ago
10.27.20
Offset Handcuffed, Detained After Encounter With Trump Supporters
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Here’s Your First Look At Javicia Leslie As…
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Selena: the series still
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 days ago
10.26.20
Ice Cube Shares Details Of Talk With Trump,…
 3 days ago
10.26.20
Photos
Close