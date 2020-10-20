50 Cent Wants You To Vote For Trump After Seeing Joe Biden’s Tax Plan

Apparently 50 Cent is no fan of Joe Biden‘s proposed tax plan for individuals making more than $400,000 a year. After viewing a news report on the top tax rates by the state under the plan, the Queens, NY mogul took a screenshot and promptly shared the news that he’s throwing his vote behind Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT,” he captioned. “F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.”

The Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ rapper and Power producer has amassed quite a few million dollars during his career. Given the high tax codes of certain major cities on the East Coast, he doesn’t want to see Uncle Sam dig any deeper into his pockets than he already is. Biden’s plan calls for New Jersey and California residents who earn more than $400,000 a year to fact a more than 60 percent tax rate. In New York State, those rates are 58 percent and in New York City, they are 62 percent.

Naturally, Trump surrogate Katrina Pierson Fox Nation host (and constant Twitter troll) Tomi Lahren saluted 50 for his “endorsement” of Trump and he jumped back on Instagram to declare he was still bankrupt.

“I just remembered i’m bankrupt,” he wrote. “so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

Whether 50’s trolling or being sarcastic, he’s the latest hip-hop star to publicly state they aren’t supporting Biden’s run for the White House. The other? 50’s one-time sales adversary Kanye West who announced a run for President on July 4 and is currently listed as both a Vice Presidential candidate for The American Independent Party in some states and is currently urging fans to write-in his name on their ballots when they vote. The AI Party has partnered Ye with Rocky De La Fuente to siphon votes from Biden, aiding Trump to a second term in the White House.

Ice Cube‘s reputation has been the subject of conversation on social media after Pierson announced that Cube and his Contract With Black America had been implemented in parts of Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America. Despite Cube’s efforts to be bipartisan and want to work with whoever in power to get things for Black people, many have viewed that the damage is done.

