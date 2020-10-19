CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After Her SNL Appearance [WATCH]

Kanye West responded to Issa Rae’s jab on her appearance on Saturday Night Live.  When asked who would she vote for in the upcoming election, she said F, Kayne West.  Kanye then took to Twitter to clap back at the actress and producer.

Adele is also going to be making an appearance on SNL next weekend.

Listen to the Hot Spot to hear all about SNL and what’s coming.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

25 photos Launch gallery

Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

Continue reading Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet

Issa Rae’s career glow up has put her on red carpets left and right. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). One thing I appreciate about the star is that she finds creative ways (with the help of celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood) to wear her natural hair. When I see her in the public eye, I love the way she incorporates braided styles, textured ponytails, structured updo’s and more. She’s a natural hair maven and become one naturalista we love to watch! If you’re looking for a little natural hair inspo for your Type 4 hair, look no further than Issa Rae. We rounded up 25 of her best natural hair moments on the red carpet. Which ones are the most memorable for you? Sound off in the comment section below. [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=rickeysmileymorningshow height="260"] [twitter-follow screen_name='TheRSMS']

Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After Her SNL Appearance [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Issa Rae , kanye west

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Grace Cover Of…
 5 hours ago
10.19.20
Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae After…
 6 hours ago
10.19.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Files Probate Petition As Actor…
 7 hours ago
10.19.20
15 items
Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter…
 8 hours ago
10.19.20
I Can’t Fight Baby: Guards Didn’t Help R.…
 9 hours ago
10.19.20
Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With His Best…
 9 hours ago
10.19.20
Feds Arrest Memphis Rapper Who Snitched On His…
 1 day ago
10.18.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
10 items
Sean “Diddy” Combs Launches Political Party With Aims…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
What Da Brat Said About Ice Cube’s Platinum…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Joe Biden Beats Comrade Donald Trump In Early…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Nicki Minaj Hops on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Gucci Mane Affiliated Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested For…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Ice Cube Clarifies Why He Met With President…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now…
 4 days ago
10.15.20
Nicki Minaj pregnant
Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy:…
 4 days ago
10.15.20
Photos
Close