CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers Support

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Former NBA star and DMV native Delonte West has hit rock bottom but his former boss is reportedly working to get him some help. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked West up from a Dallas area gas station after trying to get in contact with him for a couple of days. According to TMZ, Cuban took West to a local hotel and is working with the family to formulate a plan to help him get back on his feet.

Sources say that Cuban has even offered to pay for his treatment. Former teammates and former Los Angeles Clipper head coach Doc Rivers have offered to help out West with no response. We hope that this is the first step in getting him the help he needed.

Source | TMZ

RELATED | New Disturbing Photo of Delonte West Surfaces, Doc Rivers & NBA Still Trying To Help

RELATED | Cleveland Cavalier Delonte West Arrested, Heavily Armed

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers Support  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Delonte West , Mark Cuban

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
New and Making Noise YoungBoy
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested On Drug Charges…
 1 hour ago
09.29.20
Da Brat’s Birthday Surprise For LisaRaye Went Left…
 3 hours ago
09.29.20
Lil Yachty Arrested For Speeding In Atlanta
 17 hours ago
09.28.20
Juelz Santana Explains How Forgetting A Gun In…
 19 hours ago
09.28.20
10 items
Salt Bae Has Boston Restaurant Shut Down Just…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Lizzo Wants To Normalize Her Full Figure with…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden &…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
20 items
Thirsty Twitter Sings “Bring The Pain” After Method…
 2 days ago
09.27.20
T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About…
 3 days ago
09.27.20
Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"
Rick Ross Clowns Tory Lanez Over ‘Daystar’ Album:…
 4 days ago
09.26.20
Lil Baby Gifts His Girlfriend Jayda A Pink…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
20 items
Tory Lanez Appears From Hobbit Home, Twitter Blasts…
 4 days ago
09.25.20
Photos
Close