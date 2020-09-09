CLOSE
‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Headed To Peacock With Two Seasons

It really was a long time in the making...

DJ Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince Portrait Shoot

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

A few weeks ago it was announced that the culture classic comedy TV sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would be getting rebooted with a drama themed twist thanks to a re-imagined Bel-Air trailer that hit YouTube a few years back and caught Will Smith’s eye. Now it seems like the new-old series will be making it’s “prime time” debut on the network that started it all.

After shopping the new show around for a hot minute, Will Smith took to social media to announce that the re-imaging of the series that made him a household name has indeed been picked up as an hour long show on NBC’s Peacock streaming service and has been locked down for an “unprecedented” two seasons as opposed to one.

Expressing his excitement to the writers and director of the re-imagined Bel-Air trailer, Morgan Cooper and executive producer Chris Collins, Will Smith let them know that “We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch. I’ve been in this business for thirty years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

With a series debut set for 2021, the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is sure to have social media buzzing for better or worse (we hoping for the best) and will no doubt be one of the new year’s most highly anticipated shows.

Check out Will Smith’s post below and let us know if you’re more excited for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special or the new re-imagining of the Fresh Prince.

