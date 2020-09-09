CLOSE
Tory Lanez Reportedly Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion Via Text Over Shoooting: “I Was Just Too Drunk”

Tory Lanez has been relatively silent in regards to his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian artist has taken time to comment on his streams and whether fans are still supporting his music but has remained tight-lipped about the now infamous night in July. However, a new report by TMZ claims that Lanez not only texted Megan an apology, he claimed he got too drunk when he shot her.

In texts obtained by the outlet, Lanez apparently wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart” and that he was “just too drunk.”

Lanez never mentions “shooting” or a gun in the texts but rather regret. “None the less sh*t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

On August 20, Megan took to Instagram to confirm that Lanez shot her and blamed his team for spreading false rumors and misinformation regarding it.

“H*es so worried about it … yes this n*gga Tory shot me,” Meg said in the video. “You shot me. You got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet but you dragging it! You really f*cking dragging it. Motherf*ckas talkin’ about I hit this n*gga, I never hit you. Motherf*ckas was like, ‘Oh she mad cause he trying to get with Kylie!’ No I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”

