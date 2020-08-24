CLOSE
Bun B Uplifts Megan Thee Stallion Following Shooting: ‘F*ck Tory Lanez’

Bun B did not mince words in regards to Tory Lanez.

The UGK OG, spoke up in support of Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday after the “Savage” rapper confirmed it was Lanez who shot her during a widely publicized incident in Hollywood last month.

“I tried to be impartial and cool about this and not get – man, f*ck Tory Lanez, and I don’t care if this go viral or none of that sh*t,” Bun said during an hour-long video shared to Instagram around the 17-minute mark. “I’m from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode.”

Bun added, “She ain’t got her momma no more, her momma is gone. Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would have protected her ain’t there. So, as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez did some ho ass sh*t. Period. Yeah, I know Tory. I know his manager. I know all of ’em, man. F*ck all that though. F*ck all that.”

The Houston OG addressed the attempted excuses for Lanez’ behavior, saying that if the Toronto artist was “on drugs” or has “mental issues” that he need seek actual help. Bun also spoke on the public’s handling of the situation, as well as those connected in Houston who love to brag about what Megan is doing for Houston but aren’t condemning Lanez’ actions.

“But nobody is talking about it because it’s a Black woman,” Bun said. “And y’all can say what y’all want. That’s just what it is.” He added that it felt weird to have an incident happen to a Houstonian but it barely make the evening news and how the situation would have been handled differently if a White woman in Hollywood would have been harmed such as Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano or Cameron Diaz.

Megan confirmed that Lanez shot her in an Instagram session last week, stating that Lanez had his publicist and team going to media outlets with lies to smear Megan’s name.

“I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it,” she said. “You really f*cking dragging it.”

