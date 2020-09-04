SZA & Ty Dolla $ign Are Here To Remind You Sh*t “Hit Different” With Their New Track [NEW MUSIC]

I’m beginning to think TDE knows something about building anticipation. After initially having fans believe SZA‘s follow-up to CTRL was in limbo, the label and singer teased fans with a pair of eyeball emojis and a screenshot to what appeared to be a music video. Sure enough, SZA gifted fans a brand new track and sultry new visual in “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and produced by The Neptunes.

The self-directed video features multiple fine looks form SZA as she and Ty Dolla give us a little something nice and smooth and playlist ready for Labor Day Weekend.

Watch it in full below.

