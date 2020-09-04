CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

SZA & Ty Dolla $ign Are Here To Remind You Sh*t “Hit Different” With Their New Track [NEW MUSIC]

SZA in Jordan Brand gear 1

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

I’m beginning to think TDE knows something about building anticipation. After initially having fans believe SZA‘s follow-up to CTRL was in limbo, the label and singer teased fans with a pair of eyeball emojis and a screenshot to what appeared to be a music video. Sure enough, SZA gifted fans a brand new track and sultry new visual in “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and produced by The Neptunes.

The self-directed video features multiple fine looks form SZA as she and Ty Dolla give us a little something nice and smooth and playlist ready for Labor Day Weekend.

Watch it in full below.

RELATED: Abs Galore: SZA Stunts On Us All With New Bikini Pic

RELATED: Happy Birthday Solàna! SZA’s Sexiest Moments

SZA , Ty Dolla $ign

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 2)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
43 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 3 hours ago
09.03.20
McDonald’s & Travis Scott Confirm Partnership, Travis Scott…
 11 hours ago
09.03.20
Diddy Teams With Education Guru Steve Perry To…
 12 hours ago
09.03.20
‘The Mandalorian’ To Return To Disney+ Octoebr 30
 13 hours ago
09.03.20
13 items
Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
 13 hours ago
09.03.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Wife Lauren & 2…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Big Sean Says “IDFWU” Was Never A Naya…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
More Fire Pon Di Rain: Chet Hanks Shoots…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Joe Budden Addresses Allegations He Abused Tahiry Jose
 2 days ago
09.02.20
6 items
Teyana Taylor Is Glowing & Growing With Latest…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
From Wine To Gin: Snoop Dogg Introduces Gin…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 2 days ago
09.01.20
R. Kelly Almost Got Shanked In Jail According…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close