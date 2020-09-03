CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

In a video shared to his Instagram account on Wednesday (September 2), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that not only did he test positive for COVID-19 but so did his wife, Lauren Hashian-Johnson and their two daughters.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally too,” Johnson said in the video. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve gotten knocked about and gotten my ass kicked a little bit, but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke.”

The former WWE Champion and highest-paid actor in Hollywood shared that he and his family “were on the other side” of the coronavirus and were no longer contagious. His daughters showed symptoms of a sore throat but did not have any other symptoms such as fever, fatigue or loss of smell and taste buds. The feeling wasn’t the same for Johnson or Hashian.

Johnson urged people to “stay disciplined” in his caption, writing, “Boost your immune system,. Commit to wellness. Wear your mark. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy.”

To date, there have been over 6.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with over 185,000 deaths.

RELATED: The Rock Pens Touching Tribute To His Dad

RELATED: Kevin Hart Reveals He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

RELATED: Bryan Cranston Urges People To “Wear Your Damn Mask” After Recent Bout With COVID-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Wife Lauren & 2 Daughters Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

covid-19 , dwayne "the rock" johnson

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 2)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
43 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Wife Lauren & 2…
 25 mins ago
09.02.20
Big Sean Says “IDFWU” Was Never A Naya…
 5 hours ago
09.02.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 6 hours ago
09.02.20
More Fire Pon Di Rain: Chet Hanks Shoots…
 9 hours ago
09.02.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 9 hours ago
09.02.20
Joe Budden Addresses Allegations He Abused Tahiry Jose
 10 hours ago
09.02.20
6 items
Teyana Taylor Is Glowing & Growing With Latest…
 11 hours ago
09.02.20
From Wine To Gin: Snoop Dogg Introduces Gin…
 12 hours ago
09.02.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 24 hours ago
09.01.20
R. Kelly Almost Got Shanked In Jail According…
 24 hours ago
09.01.20
Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Fractured Her Rib,…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
Authorities Offered Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Less Time If…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
17 items
VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
‘POWER BOOK IV: FORCE’ Tommy Egan Spinoff Officially…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close