CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Big Sean Shares “Deep Reverence” Track Feat. Nipsey Hussle Off ‘Detroit 2’ [NEW MUSIC]

Big Sean

Source: AB Gonzalez – @ab.gonzalezz / Dreamville Festival

“I’m a Don cause the streets said it.”

Big Sean announced his new album, Detroit 2, would arrive on September 4 on Monday (August 24) and he’s shared the first single from the LP featuring the late Nipsey Hussle. Hear “Deep Reverence” below.

Sean addresses his “beef” with Kendrick Lamar dating back to when the two were coming up and the infamous “Control” verse from 2011. “After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick/There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel.”

Detroit 2‘s announcement comes on the heels of Sean releasing a trio of singles including “Overtime,” “Single Again,” and “Bezerk.” It’s the follow-up to 2017’s I Decided and the direct sequel to 2012’s Detroit mixtape.

RELATED: Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving And Still In Shock”

RELATED: Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That He Had Best Verse On “Mercy”

RELATED: Big Sean Announces New Album ‘Detroit 2’

Big Sean , detroit 2 , Nipsey Hussle

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 4)
Republican Presidential Nominee Herman Cain Speaks At National Press Club
40 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Garcelle Beauvais To Join “The Real” As The…
 7 hours ago
08.24.20
Attorneys For Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim…
 8 hours ago
08.24.20
10 items
#IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan…
 8 hours ago
08.24.20
Ravens Release Earl Thomas For Misconduct
 10 hours ago
08.24.20
‘NBA 2K21’ Demo Is Live Just In Time…
 13 hours ago
08.24.20
Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe…
 14 hours ago
08.24.20
Bun B In Concert - Brooklyn, NY
Bun B Uplifts Megan Thee Stallion Following Shooting:…
 15 hours ago
08.24.20
Coca-Cola ENERGY Show Up
SMH: Tory Lanez Reportedly Likes IG Post Justifying…
 2 days ago
08.23.20
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle
 2 days ago
08.22.20
11 items
Black Women Take Stand On Social Media In…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Master P Speaks Out About Frustrations With C-Murder,…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Roc Nation Announces Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Double Standard? ‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka…
 3 days ago
08.21.20
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Photos
Close