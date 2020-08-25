Big Sean Shares “Deep Reverence” Track Feat. Nipsey Hussle Off ‘Detroit 2’ [NEW MUSIC]

“I’m a Don cause the streets said it.”

Big Sean announced his new album, Detroit 2, would arrive on September 4 on Monday (August 24) and he’s shared the first single from the LP featuring the late Nipsey Hussle. Hear “Deep Reverence” below.

Sean addresses his “beef” with Kendrick Lamar dating back to when the two were coming up and the infamous “Control” verse from 2011. “After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick/There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel.”

Detroit 2‘s announcement comes on the heels of Sean releasing a trio of singles including “Overtime,” “Single Again,” and “Bezerk.” It’s the follow-up to 2017’s I Decided and the direct sequel to 2012’s Detroit mixtape.

RELATED: Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving And Still In Shock”

RELATED: Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That He Had Best Verse On “Mercy”

RELATED: Big Sean Announces New Album ‘Detroit 2’

Also On 97.9 The Box: