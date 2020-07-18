CLOSE
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving And Still In Shock”

15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Big Sean is speaking publicly for the first time since the death of his friend and former fiancée, Naya Rivera.

Taking to Instagram overnight, the Detroit rapper shared a heartfelt message, adding that he was still grieving over her death and “in shock.”

“Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence,” he wrote. “you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya”

Rivera’s body was discovered Monday (July 13) after she was reported missing from Lake Piru in California last Wednesday (July 8). The 33-year-old actress and her 4-year-old son had gone boating near the lake but had gotten swept up in the water. Rivera placed her son back on the boat they had rented but she had gone underwater.

Rivera and Sean were engaged in October of 2013 but the pair called off their nuptials in April of 2014.

No details have been made public in regards to a funeral and authorities have called the matter an “accidental drowning.”

Big Sean , naya rivera

