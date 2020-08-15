City Girls Reveal The One Lyric They’d Take Back, Not Wanting Broke Dudes & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

What a difference a year makes for the City Girls.

When Yung Miami visited last year, she was on the verge of announcing she was pregnant with her second child and manning the City Girls ship while JT finished her sentence behind bars. Now the girls are back together, hitting magazine covers, giving the ladies another anthem with “Jobs,” released their new album City On Lock and … well – dealing with parenthood and COVID.

The Miami-raised and Quality Control stars check in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios to not only detail what life for them has been like under quarantine but how they handled Yung Miami’s pregnancy, why they absolutely under no circumstances will deal with broke n*ggas, what they’ve watched and what’s the ONE lyric that both regret they ever rapped.

The answer may surprise you.

Watch here in full.

