City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real, No Longer In Federal Custody

BUT she is not out of the woods yet and is still under supervised release and will be on probation for a year.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

JT is free for real, for real. The City Girls member is finally home and out of federal custody after spending the remainder of her sentence in a halfway house.

The celebrity gossip site reports that JT was released on Friday (Mar.6), the Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed. She was in their custody since June 2018 after she turned herself in on identity theft charges. She let her fans know she was officially home by sharing a gallery of selfies from the comfort of her bed on Saturday (Mar.7) with the caption:

“Woke up in my own bed for the first time in 2 years! Happppppyyyyy.”

BUT she is not out of the woods yet and is still under supervised release, according to TMZ, and will still on probation for a year.

Per TMZ:

JT’s not completely outta the woods, because legal docs show she’s on probation for a year.
According to the terms of her supervised release, JT has to take a drug test within the first 15 days, and she can’t have controlled substances or a firearm … aaand she has to perform 200 hours of community service.Well, that still beats being in a halfway house. JT caught a case right when the City Girls popped, but her Yung Miami held it down while she was locked up. When JT finally came home, Yung Miami made sure to bless her with a custom chain with a blinged-out City Girls medallion as welcome home present.We’re looking forward to seeing them “Act Up” together this summer.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real, No Longer In Federal Custody  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

