Noname Shades Beyoncé, Says ‘Black Is King’ Is “Draped In Capitalism”

The Chicago rapper and activist stays tweeting.

No matter what, there’s always going to be someone, and plenty more, who are unsatisfied. Rapper Noname decided to shade Beyoncé for her new film Black Is King, claiming it’s “draped in capitalism.”

Before you ask, whether sincerely or for slander purpose, Noname is a Chicago rapper and activist. She got into a tiff with J. Cole recently and held her own, and lately, she’s gotten more press for her Twitter feed than her music. No shade there, it is what it is.

But now, she came for the Queen.

Reports MadameNoire:

The release of Beyonce’s highly anticipated Black is King visual album finally happened and while it has been mostly praised, rapper Noname is not impressed with the project. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter to express that she feels the project is “draped in capitalism.”

“[We] love an [African] aesthetic draped in capitalism. hope we remember the blk folks on the continent whose daily lives are impacted by u.s imperialism. [If} we can uplift the imagery i hope we can uplift those who will never be able to access it. black liberation is a global struggle.”

She followed her tweet with news posts about Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga being arrested during protests. She also retweeted a reply to her previous tweet.

“[Sis], they’re killing us in Zimbabwe. literally. the world is turning a blind eye to the blatant human rights abuses we’re facing every single day. our black lives clearly don’t matter.”

The Chicago rapper also ignited a debate on Twitter about whether Beyonce’s project is truly authentic or is just being used for her own gain.

Needless to say, the Beyhive was not happy with the rapper. But this time she’s standing firm and didn’t express regret and sending off the tweet. But her mentions were looking like a warzone.

Let us know what you think in the comments. Peep some reactions below.

Noname Shades Beyoncé, Says 'Black Is King' Is "Draped In Capitalism"

