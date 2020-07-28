Prayers Up: Yungstar Recovering From Motorcycle Accident

Screwed Up Click legend Yungstar is recovering following a motorcycle accident on Sunday (July 26).

He shared two images to Instagram on Monday showing him being strapped to a gurney while being surrounded by paramedics.

“I always said I don’t do motorcycles unless it has three wheels. Now I’m saying f*** all that s*** !!!!but I’ll be back

#bike riders get a helmet & etc,” he wrote.

On a follow-up post he discussed his accident further, mentioning that he attempted to swerve out of the way of a dog that crossed in front of him.

“When I woke up the bike had landed in somebody yard on Cullen and the dog that cut out in front of me was bout 4 or 5 ft on the side of me dead,” he said. ” no helmet cuz I thought it wasn’t cool….SMDH STILL don’t be a cool fool”

Prayers up to Yungstar!

