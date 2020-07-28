CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prayers Up: Yungstar Recovering From Motorcycle Accident

Yungstar

Source: Yungstar / Yungstar

Screwed Up Click legend Yungstar is recovering following a motorcycle accident on Sunday (July 26).

He shared two images to Instagram on Monday showing him being strapped to a gurney while being surrounded by paramedics.

“I always said I don’t do motorcycles unless it has three wheels. Now I’m saying f*** all that s*** !!!!but I’ll be back

#bike riders get a helmet & etc,” he wrote.

On a follow-up post he discussed his accident further, mentioning that he attempted to swerve out of the way of a dog that crossed in front of him.

“When I woke up the bike had landed in somebody yard on Cullen and the dog that cut out in front of me was bout 4 or 5 ft on the side of me dead,” he said. ” no helmet cuz I thought it wasn’t cool….SMDH STILL don’t be a cool fool”

Prayers up to Yungstar!

RELATED: The SUC’s Brothers In Rhyme Exhibit At The University of Houston

YungStar

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Yungstar
Prayers Up: Yungstar Recovering From Motorcycle Accident
 8 hours ago
07.27.20
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Haters Over…
 14 hours ago
07.27.20
Kanye West Paid People To Sign Petition In…
 16 hours ago
07.27.20
15 items
Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines…
 18 hours ago
07.27.20
WNBA Players Honor Breonna Taylor By Walking Off…
 20 hours ago
07.27.20
Meek Mill Confirms Breakup With Milan Harris, Mother…
 21 hours ago
07.27.20
Nick Cannon Visits Museum Of Tolerance After Anti-Semitic…
 2 days ago
07.26.20
Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, Visits ER…
 2 days ago
07.26.20
20 items
The Food Tho: Lou Williams Leaves NBA Bubble…
 2 days ago
07.25.20
Regis Philbin, Legendary TV Host, Passes Away At…
 3 days ago
07.25.20
Doja Cat - Break The Internet
Doja Cat Reveals She Had COVID-19, Months After…
 3 days ago
07.25.20
Erykah Badu Launches ‘Entangled’ Line of Vagina-Scented Incense
 3 days ago
07.25.20
All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy,…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
15 items
Logic Drops Final Album ‘No Pressure’
 4 days ago
07.24.20
Kim K Kurved?: Kanye West Refusing To See…
 4 days ago
07.24.20
Photos
Close