Oh Wow: August Alsina Teams With Rick Ross For New Song, “Entanglements” [LISTEN]

August Alsina has been on the receiving end of plenty of jokes in regards to his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith but now the New Orleans singer is teaming up with Rick Ross to release a brand new single titled “Entanglements” in light of all the press and the drama surrounding what he had and the fallout from it.

“Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets,” Alsina sings on the chorus. “Entanglements, is when you’re tangled up with me / Entanglements, is when you’re gettin’ in too deep.”

If you didn’t think the record was lightly about Jada, there’s Ross mentioning that his favorite artist was Tupac, and rapping “Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid.” On his verse, Alsina sings, “You left your man to f*ck me, just to pay him back … Girl, you be f*ckin’ with a youngin’, I be doin’ shit you like.”

It is an absolute dirty mack anthem and you can go ahead and press play on it to form your own opinion. Alsina recently spoke on his relationship with Jada to Vulture earlier this week, saying that he wasn’t preyed upon and he still cares for the Set It Off actress.

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” he said. “I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

He added, “Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me…Every lesson man, every, every relationship, every experience is a blessing. You learn from it, whether good or bad. I could never say that I regret being given the gift of experience and love. It’s a lesson.”

