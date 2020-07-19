CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Oh Wow: August Alsina Teams With Rick Ross For New Song, “Entanglements” [LISTEN]

 

Oh August really went there.

August Alsina has been on the receiving end of plenty of jokes in regards to his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith but now the New Orleans singer is teaming up with Rick Ross to release a brand new single titled “Entanglements” in light of all the press and the drama surrounding what he had and the fallout from it.

“Entanglements, is when you tangled in them sheets,” Alsina sings on the chorus. “Entanglements, is when you’re tangled up with me / Entanglements, is when you’re gettin’ in too deep.”

If you didn’t think the record was lightly about Jada, there’s Ross mentioning that his favorite artist was Tupac, and rapping “Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid.” On his verse, Alsina sings, “You left your man to f*ck me, just to pay him back … Girl, you be f*ckin’ with a youngin’, I be doin’ shit you like.”

It is an absolute dirty mack anthem and you can go ahead and press play on it to form your own opinion. Alsina recently spoke on his relationship with Jada to Vulture earlier this week, saying that he wasn’t preyed upon and he still cares for the Set It Off actress.

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” he said. “I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

He added, “Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me…Every lesson man, every, every relationship, every experience is a blessing. You learn from it, whether good or bad. I could never say that I regret being given the gift of experience and love. It’s a lesson.”

RELATED: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Alleged Side Piece

August Alsina , rick ross

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Music and Entertainment Conference in Philadelphia - March 16, 2008
Mike Jones Says He Has The ‘281-330-8004’ Number…
 11 hours ago
07.18.20
MC Lyte, Yo-Yo & Remy Ma Featured In…
 12 hours ago
07.18.20
15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit - Arrivals
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 14 hours ago
07.18.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Nickname &…
 14 hours ago
07.18.20
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
August Alsina Detangles Jada Pinkett Smith Drama: “Nobody…
 1 day ago
07.17.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 1 day ago
07.17.20
Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Moving Forward
 1 day ago
07.17.20
Stalker Problems: A$AP Rocky Seeks Restraining Order Against…
 2 days ago
07.17.20
15 items
Prayers Up: Social Media Rallies Around Tamar Braxton…
 2 days ago
07.17.20
Tory Lanez
Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion…
 2 days ago
07.17.20
Dreamville President Announces J. Cole Is Not Dropping…
 2 days ago
07.16.20
Study Shows Black Businesses Had a Harder Time…
 2 days ago
07.16.20
Kanye West Officially Listed On The Ballot In…
 3 days ago
07.16.20
Quavo And Saweetie Show Off Their Flirtatious Sides…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Machine Gun Kelly And Young Thug Perform At The Hollywood Palladium
Migos Sues Former Attorney For Malpractice, Seeking ‘Millions’…
 3 days ago
07.15.20
2007 Park City - Weapons Premiere Party Hosted by Damon Dash
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants…
 3 days ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close