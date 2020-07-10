CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Snoh Aalegra Gives Us A ‘You Up’ Anthem With “Dying 4 Your Love” [VIDEO]

Let it be said that missing Snoh Aalegra‘s tour was one of the biggest letdowns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Swedish singer has been giving guest vocals to the likes of Pharrelldvsn and 6LACK recently and on her new song, “Dying 4 Your Love,” she’s creating that kind of music that makes you want to send a certain text to someone whom you have zero business texting.

Watch the video up top, imagine that Snoh is singing to you and feel free to wonder if we’re going to get a follow-up to Ugh… Those Feels Again in the near future.

RELATED: Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

snoh aalegra

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
Kid Cudi & Eminem Link For “The Adventures…
 3 hours ago
07.10.20
Virgil Abloh Launches $1M Scholarship Fund For Black…
 4 hours ago
07.10.20
Simpin’ Ain’t Easy?: NYT Breaks Down The Word…
 17 hours ago
07.10.20
“Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front Of Trump…
 20 hours ago
07.09.20
‘The Wonder Years’ Is Getting An All Black…
 23 hours ago
07.09.20
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s…
 1 day ago
07.10.20
Jeezy’s Ex Claims He Made Up Jeannie Mai…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Family & Friends Fear Kanye Is Suffering A…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Future Launches COVID-19 Scholarship To Help College Freshmen…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 1 day ago
07.09.20
11 items
Reginae Carter Responds To 50 Cent’s Comments About…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt,…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Travis Scott Dons The Air Dior Collection In…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Kyrie Irving Producing ‘#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor’ TV Special
 2 days ago
07.08.20
12 items
Fine Brotha: Appreciating Morris Chestnut Just Because
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Photos
Close