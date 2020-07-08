CLOSE
Kyrie Irving Producing ‘#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor’ TV Special

Common, Jemele Hill, activist Brittany Packett, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts will also be a part of the special.

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Kyrie Irving is making good use of his time while not participating in the NBA’s “bubble city” restart.

The Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard will be producing a TV special titled #SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR. The one-hour special will not only continue to bring attention to Taylor’s tragic death at the hands of law enforcement while executing a no-knock warrant, but it will also highlight police brutality and how it affects Black women.

Irving hopes to educate people by showing them the actions they can take to demand justice for Taylor, like petitions they could sign, calling their city and state officials, voter registration, and social media activism. Irving won’t be alone, Common, Jemele Hill, activist Brittany Packett, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts will also be a part of the special.

Speaking on the upcoming special, Irving said in a statement:

“In a time when society is calling out police brutality, social injustices, and systemic racism, it is critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women. I stand for Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and the countless women whose names are never said but have shared the same unfortunate fate.”

Common further added:

 “It has been more than a hundred days since Breonna Taylor was killed by law enforcement in her own home. The men who murdered her are still walking the streets. What we the people are asking for is justice, A True Justice that knows no prejudice, racism, or sexism. As a man, I’m seeing more and more my responsibility in protecting, standing on the frontlines with, and speaking out against the injustices that have taken place with Black Women who, in this battle against police killings and an unjust system have been overlooked.”

The special will premiere live on Players TV and on Players TV YouTube channel July 8, 7 PM EST.

Photo: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Kyrie Irving Producing '#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor' TV Special  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

