Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose Out Of Food

Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves playing with a noose made out of food on Snapchat.

The noose was made from bread dough that was intended for customers sandwiches. The employees can be seen in the video with the noose tied around their necks, laughing with a ‘Happy 4th of July’ filter/graphic on the bottom. The video immediately went viral with customers vowing to never buy from Jimmy John’s again.

Jimmy John’s issued a statement via Twitter and fired the employees.

