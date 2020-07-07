Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves playing with a noose made out of food on Snapchat.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The noose was made from bread dough that was intended for customers sandwiches. The employees can be seen in the video with the noose tied around their necks, laughing with a ‘Happy 4th of July’ filter/graphic on the bottom. The video immediately went viral with customers vowing to never buy from Jimmy John’s again.
Jimmy John’s issued a statement via Twitter and fired the employees.
The Latest:
- Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose Out Of Food
- Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive After Being Shot, But Police Didn’t Offer Aid
- Colin Kaepernick Partners With Disney For Documentary Series
- Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t Handle A Black Woman, Can You?’
- Papoose & Remy Ma Expecting Their Second Child Together
- Eagles Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Apologizes For Anti-Jewish Post On Instagram
- Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After Receiving Backlash From LGBTQ Community
- Kodak Black Finally Issues Apology To Nipsey Hussle (But Not Lauren London) For Disrespectful Comments
- Lizzo Claps Back At Homeowner Who Kicked Her Out Of Vacation Rental Early
- What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To Know
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose Out Of Food was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com