Daily Dilemma: When Parents Are Afraid of Their Kids

Child-to-parent violence, though documented for decades, is newly acknowledged due to growing awareness.

Rates of physical and emotional abuse from children to parents are shockingly high, especially among teens.

Underlying causes include trauma, mental health issues, and pandemic-related stress, but parents often stay silent due to shame and fear.

Source: SeventyFour / Getty

It’s one of the most uncomfortable conversations happening behind closed doors: parents who are afraid of their own children. We’re not talking about toddler tantrums or slammed doors. We’re talking about being hit, threatened, kicked, emotionally terrorized, or living in constant fear inside your own home.

Experts call this child-to-parent violence (CPV) or child-to-parent abuse (CPA)—and research shows it’s far more common than most people realize.

This Is Not a Brand-New Problem

Despite feeling like a modern crisis, research suggests this has existed for decades—but stigma kept it hidden. A major review of studies found child-to-parent violence has been documented since the 1950s, but it received little attention compared to other forms of family violence.

The silence makes sense. Parents often feel shame, guilt, or fear of being blamed for “bad parenting,” which keeps many from reporting it.

A 2025 report highlighted that more than half of parents experiencing abuse from their children never seek help, with 68% saying shame or stigma stopped them.

In other words: this isn’t new—it’s newly acknowledged.

The Numbers Are Alarming

Research varies because many cases go unreported, but the estimates are striking:

Studies suggest 5% to 21% of parents experience physical violence from a child at some point.

at some point. Verbal and emotional abuse rates are even higher.

Police data in some regions shows child-to-parent incidents make up 7–10% of domestic violence calls.

The most common age range: early teens to late adolescence (12–18).

Experts stress these numbers are likely underestimates because families rarely report their own children.

Why It Happens

There is no single cause, but research points to a cluster of risk factors:

Trauma and adverse childhood experiences

Children exposed to domestic violence, bullying, or grief may “externalize” emotions through aggression.

Mental health and neurodivergence

Conditions like ADHD, autism, depression, or anxiety can increase emotional dysregulation when untreated.

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Pandemic and modern stressors

Lockdowns, social isolation, online life, and mental-health crises have intensified family tension in recent years.

Parenting culture shifts

Experts say modern parenting emphasizes negotiation and emotional validation—great tools—but sometimes parents feel powerless to set firm boundaries.

Why Parents Stay Silent

This issue lives in the shadows because it flips the traditional narrative of family violence. Society expects parents to be in control. Admitting fear of your child can feel like admitting failure.

Many parents worry:

Authorities will blame them.

Their child will get a criminal record.

Friends and family won’t believe them.

So the abuse continues quietly.

A Hidden Crisis Finally Getting Attention

Awareness is growing as researchers and media begin to treat child-to-parent violence as a real public-health issue. Experts say the goal isn’t punishment—it’s support, therapy, and family intervention.

Because behind the statistics is a painful truth: families on both sides are hurting.

And for many parents, the scariest place in the world isn’t outside their home—it’s inside it.

Check out the Daily Dilemma happens weekdays at 2:20 in the afternoon on The Madd Hatta Show on Majic 102.1.

Daily Dilemma: When Parents Are Afraid of Their Kids was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com