Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Unserious 'ICEMAN' Drake Drops THREE Albums, Sparks Hilarity

THREE ALBUMS??? Unserious ‘ICEMAN’ Drake Returns With Comeback 3-Pack Of Baffling Tracks, Sends Internet Into Hilarious Drizzy Tizzy

Press play on 'ICEMAN' and enjoy the funniest tweets, memes, videos, and more from Drake's 3-album release night

Published on May 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 32

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors
Source: Cole Burston/Getty Images

After losing his now-infamous Rap beef to Kendrick and spiraling into humiliation, Drake made his long-awaited comeback by dropping THREE ALBUMS (ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid Of Honour) in ONE night to very mixed reviews across the internet.

Known to make a splash with his highly anticipated releases, Drake dropped over 40 new tracks spread across the three albums which could be described as the one meant to be released by itself (ICEMAN), the shisha-scented one for day parties at hookah lounges (Habibti), and the one for BBL baddie behavior (Maid of Honour).

Unfortunately, many of the initial album reactions ranged from lukewarm to downright disgusted at the seemingly thrown together projects with not-very-subtle Kendrick shots, brow-furrowing bars, and a baffling ‘Cupid Shuffle’ (???) sample which failed to meet a moment that called for classic music.

As expected, social media exploded with hilarious reactions to the not-sure-if-serious albums featuring guest appearances from Future (despite him being at the scene of the crime when Kendrick shook the world on “Like That”), 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Central Cee, Popcaan, Sexyy Red, Molly Santana, Loe Shimmy, Iconic Savvy, Stunna Sandy, and Qendresa.

At random moments during the baffling albums, you can hear glimpses of greatness from Drake (‘Make Them Pay’, National Treasures’, and ‘Don’t Worry’) who doesn’t seem that interested in rapping, singing or making hits like he was earlier in his career.

And that’s too bad because we were expecting him to return to pre-Kendrick hitmaking form with ICEMAN.

What are your favorite songs from the albums? Do you think Kendrick broke Drake? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, memes, videos, and more from Drake’s 3-album release night on the flip.

NEXT SLIDE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132

THREE ALBUMS??? Unserious ‘ICEMAN’ Drake Returns With Comeback 3-Pack Of Baffling Tracks, Sends Internet Into Hilarious Drizzy Tizzy was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

Pam Grier Says Stan Lee Saw Her As A Muse For Marvel Characters

Hip-Hop Wired
GOMF x Latto x GloRilla

Big Mama, One Kid: Latto May Have Welcomed Her First Child

Hip-Hop Wired
Singer Chris Brown appears in London court over alleged nightclub assault

Chris Brown Crashes Out After New Album Gets Trashed

Hip-Hop Wired

Not Beating The Allegations: Elon Musk Slams Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Over Rumors of Lupita Nyong'o Playing Helen of Troy

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Texas Lotto
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Houston – Area Player Wins $2 Million On Texas Lottery

News  |  Weso

Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close