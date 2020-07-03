CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Orders Court Transcripts Released In Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance

Source: Pool / Getty

More than a year after Nipsey Hussle‘s death, an update has been made in regards to his alleged killer’s trial.

Eric Holder, the suspect accused of gunning down the Victory Lap rapper last March, didn’t want transcripts from the grand jury hearing to be made public. Per the Los Angeles Times, a judge denied the motion of Holder’s lawyer, Lawynn Young on June 27. Young wanted to keep the documents sealed as the public defender felt the release of the transcripts would cause public opinion to jeopardize Holder’s chance at a fair trial.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The transcripts highlight a May 9 decision by a 23-person grand jury panel to indict Holder on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The 30-year-old Holder pled not guilty to all charges.

Holder is due back in court this month as he currently sits in jail awaiting trial. His bail is set at $6.5 million for his alleged role in the death of Hussle. Eyewitnesses and Holder’s ex-girlfriend say he pulled the trigger and shot Hussle six times. He was taken to a Los Angeles area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain On Mother’s Day Without Nipsey Hussle

RELATED: Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live Battle & Played Some Unreleased Drake, Nipsey Hussle & Big Sean Tracks [VIDEOS]

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed To Netflix

Eric Holder , Nipsey Hussle

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance
Judge Orders Court Transcripts Released In Nipsey Hussle…
 8 hours ago
07.03.20
Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member Lily…
 14 hours ago
07.03.20
D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus…
 17 hours ago
07.03.20
20 items
#RIPWOO: Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut LP ‘Shoot For…
 17 hours ago
07.03.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…
 19 hours ago
07.03.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 2 days ago
07.03.20
Gucci Mane Apologizes For Calling His Record Label…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
21 Savage Launches “Bank Account” Financial Literacy Program…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
7 items
Kobe Bryant Immortalized On ‘NBA 2K1 Mamba Forever…
 2 days ago
07.03.20
Phaedra Parks Responds To Returning To #RHOA Rumors
 2 days ago
07.02.20
9 items
Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time…
 2 days ago
07.02.20
Mahershala Ali Lands “Dream Role”, To Play Legendary…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
Richelieu Dennis Steps Down As CEO of ESSENCE…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
19 items
Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada…
 3 days ago
07.02.20
H-Town: Bomani Jones Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With…
 3 days ago
07.01.20
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His…
 3 days ago
07.01.20
Photos
Close