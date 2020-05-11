CLOSE
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain On Mother’s Day Without Nipsey Hussle

Mother’s Day looks different for every woman. Some women are dealing with the loss of their own mother, miscarriages, or, in Lauren London’s case, the loss of her significant other. This is London’s first Mother’s Day without the father of her child Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down outside his business establishment last year.

The mother of two, posted a touching photo of her sons embracing one another for Mother’s Day with the caption, “The absolute Honor of being their Mother. This Love has saved me. Peace to all the mommas. Happy Mother’s Day.”

In a recent interview with Spirtual Teacher Queen Afua, London opened up about how she’s dealing with the loss of Hussle on a day when she would have received flowers from him.

 

“Today for me, I would have had Nip here a couple years ago or a year ago to say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ Bring my flowers and I don’t. So in that space where I don’t have him physically here, I nurture it into myself. I will embrace the love that I do get from my family. The flowers that I do get that come from my cousins, my mother or my brother. I fully embrace that, right. I will fully be present with my kids today because time is not promised.”

She added, “I will light a candle for my beloved. I will do the things that honor him that I know that he respected. And yeah, I feel more importantly, when there’s an empty space, when there’s a loss, you just do things in their honor and that fills up a little bit of the hole.”

London carries on Hussle’s legacy through her son, his family and through his brand The Marathon Continues. 

Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain On Mother’s Day Without Nipsey Hussle  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lauren London

