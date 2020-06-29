CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle’s Family And Crip Gang Have Yet To Agree On “Marathon” Trademark

The pen remains mightier than the sword.

Source: Sunday February 26 2017: Celebs out at the Lakers game. The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by the final score of 119-98 at Staples Center in Los Angeles CA. Featuring: Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Feb 2017 Credit: WENN.com

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues to live on via his music and apparel. But it seems a court might have to decide on who gets to use the slogan he made famous.

TMZ is reporting that late great MC’s family is still in a bit of situation with his former gang. According to the article a Los Angeles Crip organization registered the term “The Marathon Continues” back in 2019. Naturally the “Racks In The Middle” rapper’s representatives were surprised by the move and thus reached out to settle the matter. Word is that the group agreed to revert the trademark back to Hussle’s estate. Well fast forward several months later and the gang has not made good on their promises, allegedly.

The gossip website is now claiming Crips LLC has yet to withdraw their filings for “The Marathon Continues” which is culturally synonymous to Nip’s Marathon Clothing brand. This in turn forced his family to lawyer up and file oppositions to their trademark applications. Luckily the Crips did not contest the opposition by the deadline thus the crip’s application were deemed null and void.

View this post on Instagram

Hussle & Motivate 🏁

A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing) on

While the Marathon Clothing store has since closed after his timely death the wears are still available for purchase online.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Nipsey Hussle’s Family And Crip Gang Have Yet To Agree On “Marathon” Trademark  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Crips , Nipsey Hussle , the marathon

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Diddy Endorses Shyne Running For Political Office In…
 3 hours ago
06.29.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Family And Crip Gang Have Yet…
 4 hours ago
06.29.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce After…
 4 hours ago
06.29.20
15 items
Marsai Martin Claps Back At Haters Who Made…
 18 hours ago
06.29.20
16 itemsBET Awards 2020
See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
06.28.20
15 items
Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’…
 1 day ago
06.28.20
The Roots Link With Michelle Obama’s Nonprofit Organization…
 2 days ago
06.27.20
McDonald’s Launches $500,000 HBCU Scholarship Fund
 3 days ago
06.26.20
James Harden And Lil Baby Spotted Whipping A…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Eazy-E’s Daughters Fight On Instagram Over Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Mo’Nique’s ‘Crazy In Love’ Intro Is The Best…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Kanye West Partners Yeezy With The Gap, Teases…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
17 items
St. Louis Rapper Huey, Known For “Pop, Lock…
 3 days ago
06.26.20
Lil Duval Sued By His Baby Mama For…
 4 days ago
06.25.20
3 North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Remarks…
 4 days ago
06.25.20
Photos
Close