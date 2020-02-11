CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed To Netflix

The Marathon Continnues

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

After an intense bidding war, the Ava Duvernay directed documentary about the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle has a home – Netflix.

According to Deadline, Netflix took on the film, which is supposedly worth “eight figures and in the teens”. Apple was originally the front runner for the film but the documentary wasn’t going to sell for the $26 million their Billie Eilish doc sold for or the $25 million their upcoming Rihanna doc went for.

The upcoming documentary is a co-production between DuVernay’s ARRAY and Hussle’s Marathon Films. Hussle’s estate was admirable of DuVernay’s worth on 13th and When They See Us, the former which she was nominated for Best Documentary at the Academy Awards.

The documentary is the latest in a number of celebratory moments for the late Los Angeles rapper and philanthropist. In January, he posthumously won two Grammy awards for “Racks In The Middle” with Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch as well as “Higher” with John Legend and DJ Khaled.

RELATED: Blair Underwood: Ava Duvernay Made A Grief Counselor Available On The Set Of ‘When They See Us’

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Love For Literature Inspires The Marathon Book Club

ava duvernay , Nipsey Hussle

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 2 hours ago
02.10.20
Power Season 6, Series Finale
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 6 hours ago
02.10.20
7 items
All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020…
 8 hours ago
02.10.20
Nicki Minaj Says She Was Bullied For “Yikes”…
 10 hours ago
02.10.20
9 items
Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks…
 11 hours ago
02.10.20
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Gayle King, Takes Leave…
 13 hours ago
02.10.20
15 items
Blac Chyna Roasted Ferociously Over Her Oscar Awards…
 13 hours ago
02.10.20
Spike Lee Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant With…
 15 hours ago
02.10.20
Snoop Dogg Claims He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
 16 hours ago
02.10.20
Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA
 17 hours ago
02.10.20
Little Known Black History Fact: Lusia Harris
 18 hours ago
02.10.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
25 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close