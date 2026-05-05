Listen Live

10-year NFL veteran and Pro Bowler Mitch Morse joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging conversation on football, leadership, locker room culture, and some of the NFL’s biggest headlines. Morse reflects on blocking for both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, explaining what makes each quarterback special and how elite leaders connect with teammates on different levels. The conversation also dives into Stefon Diggs’ recent legal drama, Mike Vrabel’s ongoing controversy, SEC football’s decline, fatherhood during the NFL season, and the realities of life inside an NFL locker room. Plus, Mitch opens up about the physical and mental demands of playing offensive line, retirement life, and why football remains one of the most unique team sports in the world.

More from 97.9 The Box
9 Items

White House Calls Mark Hamill A "Sick Individual" For Posting AI Image of Donald Trump

13hr

DAILY DILEMMA: Howard Hewett Says "They Got Joe Wrong"

17hr

NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers

49ers Star Recalls “Shake It Off” Moment That Shook Nashville

17hr

Super Bowl LX Photo Illustrations

NFL Schedule Release Set to Drop Thursday as Global Spotlight Grows

18hr

'Daredevil: Born Again' Exclusive: Camila Rodriguez Dishes On The Epic Team-up With Daredevil & Jessica Jones & Angela del Toro's MCU Future

18hr

‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Talk Zendaya's Superstar Power, 'Euphoria' & Other Small-Screen Standouts

19hr

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close