Happy Birthday, DJ Screw

DJ Screw's slowed-down, manipulated style created a unique Houston hip-hop identity.

Screw's cassette tapes documented the city's culture and provided a platform for local rappers.

Screw's innovative techniques have influenced multiple music genres over two decades after his passing.

Source: Instagram / Instagram

Today, Houston is celebrating the birthday of a man whose influence can still be heard every time a record gets slowed down, chopped up and transformed into something deeper: the legendary DJ Screw. Born Robert Earl Davis Jr. on July 20, 1971, DJ Screw became the creator and defining force behind the chopped-and-screwed sound that helped give Houston hip-hop its own unmistakable identity. By slowing records down, repeating phrases and manipulating the music in real time, Screw did more than develop a production technique. He created an atmosphere, a culture and an entirely new way of experiencing music.

Before social media could make somebody famous overnight, people were lining up outside DJ Screw’s Houston home to purchase his handmade cassette tapes. Those tapes became more than music collections. They documented the voices, slang, neighborhoods and personalities of Houston’s Southside during the 1990s. Screw also helped establish the Screwed Up Click, providing local rappers with a platform to freestyle, build their names and become part of a musical movement that would eventually influence artists far beyond Texas. His process included mixing two copies of a record, chopping rhythms and slowing the finished recordings onto tape, creating a sound that felt heavy, hypnotic and completely original.

DJ Screw passed away in 2000 at only 29 years old, but his short life produced an enormous legacy. His influence can be heard across Houston rap, mainstream hip-hop, R&B, pop and even film scores. Artists from multiple generations have borrowed elements of his signature sound, but Houston will always know exactly where it began. Screw’s music was never simply about playing a song at a slower speed. It was about mood, patience and allowing listeners to hear familiar lyrics and instruments differently. That creativity helped make Houston one of the most distinctive cities in hip-hop.

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So today, we are not only saying “Happy Birthday” to DJ Screw. We are honoring a true innovator who gave Houston a sound the world could not ignore. His name remains connected to the culture of this city, and his influence continues to grow more than two decades after his passing. From the gray cassette tapes to the countless artists who still use chopped-and-screwed techniques, DJ Screw’s work continues to move slowly, loudly and proudly through Houston. Happy heavenly birthday to one of the most important musical figures this city has ever produced.