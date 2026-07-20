Listen Live
Close
Keisha Nicole Show

Happy Birthday, DJ Screw

Happy Birthday, DJ Screw: Celebrating the Man Who Changed Houston’s Sound Forever

Published on July 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • DJ Screw's slowed-down, manipulated style created a unique Houston hip-hop identity.
  • Screw's cassette tapes documented the city's culture and provided a platform for local rappers.
  • Screw's innovative techniques have influenced multiple music genres over two decades after his passing.
DJ Screw
Source: Instagram / Instagram

Today, Houston is celebrating the birthday of a man whose influence can still be heard every time a record gets slowed down, chopped up and transformed into something deeper: the legendary DJ Screw. Born Robert Earl Davis Jr. on July 20, 1971, DJ Screw became the creator and defining force behind the chopped-and-screwed sound that helped give Houston hip-hop its own unmistakable identity. By slowing records down, repeating phrases and manipulating the music in real time, Screw did more than develop a production technique. He created an atmosphere, a culture and an entirely new way of experiencing music. 

Before social media could make somebody famous overnight, people were lining up outside DJ Screw’s Houston home to purchase his handmade cassette tapes. Those tapes became more than music collections. They documented the voices, slang, neighborhoods and personalities of Houston’s Southside during the 1990s. Screw also helped establish the Screwed Up Click, providing local rappers with a platform to freestyle, build their names and become part of a musical movement that would eventually influence artists far beyond Texas. His process included mixing two copies of a record, chopping rhythms and slowing the finished recordings onto tape, creating a sound that felt heavy, hypnotic and completely original. 

DJ Screw passed away in 2000 at only 29 years old, but his short life produced an enormous legacy. His influence can be heard across Houston rap, mainstream hip-hop, R&B, pop and even film scores. Artists from multiple generations have borrowed elements of his signature sound, but Houston will always know exactly where it began. Screw’s music was never simply about playing a song at a slower speed. It was about mood, patience and allowing listeners to hear familiar lyrics and instruments differently. That creativity helped make Houston one of the most distinctive cities in hip-hop. 

So today, we are not only saying “Happy Birthday” to DJ Screw. We are honoring a true innovator who gave Houston a sound the world could not ignore. His name remains connected to the culture of this city, and his influence continues to grow more than two decades after his passing. From the gray cassette tapes to the countless artists who still use chopped-and-screwed techniques, DJ Screw’s work continues to move slowly, loudly and proudly through Houston. Happy heavenly birthday to one of the most important musical figures this city has ever produced.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Travis Scott & Knicks Player Jordan Clarkson Were Kicked Out The Club After Bottles Flew

Hip-Hop Wired
Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit

Alt-Right Clowns Andrew & Tristan Tate Arrested In Miami

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Bryson Tiller Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 for Gas PLUS Tickets to See Bryson Tiller LIVE Oct. 15

The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Crime Scene
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Rip Judy World: Houston Hip-Hop Mourns Rising Star

Houston Block Party
27 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

713 Day 2026: Amazing Discounts, Deals & Events in H-Town

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close