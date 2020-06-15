CLOSE
Wireless Carriers Experience Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Everyone Blames Sprint

Posted 22 hours ago

No, you’re not bugging your smartphone definitely had no service this afternoon.

Mr. telephone man, there’s something wrong with my line. That’s what smartphone users collectively screamed out in frustration when their devices became expensive placeholders due to a nationwide outage. Business Insider reports that Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular were all down in some parts of the United States on Monday (Jun.15).

Service-tracker Down Detector reported there were outages in Florida, New York, Texas, Georgia, and California. Around 3:09 pm Easter Time, there were at least 93,000 reports of T-Mobile outages Down Detector reports, with a sprinkle of other carriers being reported as down.

T-Mobile customers expressed the most frustration on social media because the carrier was greatly affected. Customers hopped on Twitter, pinning the blame on Sprint. The two carriers completed their merger back in April, and customers claim the service has been trash since Sprint came on board.

There is no word on what caused the massive service outage. Some people are claiming it was a cyber attack. Again that is just speculation at this point. But if that happens to be the case, you can add this to the growing list of crazy sh*t happening that is making 2020 one for the books. Our iPhones and Galaxy smartphones can’t be turning into bricks in the middle of a pandemic.

You can peep the outrage in the gallery below.

Photo: ljubaphoto / Getty

Wireless Carriers Experience Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Everyone Blames Sprint  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
