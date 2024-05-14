Listen Live
News

[VIDEO] 12 Major Hip Hop Beefs You (Probably) Forgot About

Published on May 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rap Wars

Source: Rap Wars / Radio One

It’s officially diss record season.

Ever since Katt Williams took aim at everybody in the early parts of 2024, the smoke has been on. Celebs are callin’ each other out, and there’s no signs of it slowing down. From Soulja Boy‘s shots at Metro Boomin’ (which pivoted to an online war of words between Souljan and 21 Savage) to the now-infamous rap tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, everybody’s got a problem with, well.. everybody.

RELATED: Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Recounts His Hilarious “Beef” With Katt Williams

RELATED: Kanye West and Soulja Boy Squash Beef

Recently, King Combs took aim at 50 Cent for his consistent trolling of King’s dad, Puff Daddy. Of course this is a diss that will likely come and go… which made us think: What happened to all the beefs that didn’t make the culture stop.. what about the ones that came and went?

With that said, here are a dozen rap feuds that you may have forgotten all about.

 

1. Soulja Boy vs Ice-T

2. MC Hammer Disses Jay-Z

3. KRS-One vs. Nelly

4. MGK Takes Fire at Eminem

5. Drake Shoots at Common

6. The Game Disses Joe Budden

7. Ma$e and Cam’Ron’s Fallout

8. The Migos and Joe Budden Almost Throw Down

9. Gillie’s Saga Against Lil Wayne

10. Diggy Simmons Goes at J. Cole for His Sister’s Honor

11. Ye vs 50

12. Meek Mill vs Wale

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
William Lawson
News

Rev. William Lawson, Civil Rights Icon and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Founder Passes Away At 95

Classroom
News

Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Classroom Video [WATCH]

Tilford Anthony Joseph
News

Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Shaq
News

See What Y’all Started? Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]

CryOut Conference 2023
News

[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Rumor

Drake Punched By Lil’ Wayne In The Face

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close