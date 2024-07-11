Usher Your Way To Healthy Hair, Skin, & Nails With These 6 Beauty Vitamins

What the experts say Although many experts have shared mixed reviews regarding beauty vitamins, board-certified dermatologist Love Shop? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Prepare to shop At HelloBeautiful, we take pride in sharing beauty intel. So, if you’re ready to explore the world of beauty supplements to complement your routine, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of six beauty vitamins formulated to help you bring your beauty goals to life. Happy Shopping, beauties! All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website. There’s no better feeling than watching your beauty game flourish. From shiny, healthy-looking tresses to clear skin, the possibilities are endless with a solid beauty routine . While utilizing the right products sets the foundation to achieve desired results, some folks prefer to take things a step further. This is where beauty vitamins, aka supplements , come into play.If you ask most consumers, the jury is still out on beauty vitamins. Some beauty mavens swear that hair, nail, and skin vitamins have improved their health — from improved nail firmness and shine to a boost in hair growth. Others believe that it’s nothing more than influencer culture at play. In other words, the beauty world has reached an impasse.Although many experts have shared mixed reviews regarding beauty vitamins, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Doris Day shares that it goes deeper than taking supplements regularly. It comes down to the science and the ingredients used.“While it’s tempting to try any new supplement you find off social media, it’s important to consider the quality of the ingredients,” Dr. Day tells Hello Beautiful. “It’s important to check that the ingredients are standardized and clinically tested — this can impact the overall efficacy of the supplement. Also, I recommend discussing with your physician before adding any supplement to your regimen.” Dr. Todd Dorfman, Rebalance Health’s Chief Medical Officer, agrees. He says that results can vary depending on the consumer’s health status and other factors that affect a supplement’s efficiency. “Some studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that these supplements can be beneficial, especially for individuals with specific deficiencies,” Dr. Dorfman tells us. “Ingredients like biotin, collagen, and vitamins A, C, and E are often highlighted for their potential to improve hair strength, skin elasticity, and nail health. However, it is essential to note that the efficacy of these supplements can vary significantly among individuals. The best results are typically seen in those who have a deficiency in the nutrients provided by the supplements.” In addition, Dr. Day and Dr.Dorfman agree that consumers should maintain a balanced, nutrient-rich diet and consult with their healthcare provider before taking any beauty vitamins.At HelloBeautiful, we take pride in sharing beauty intel. So, if you’re ready to explore the world of beauty supplements to complement your routine, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of six beauty vitamins formulated to help you bring your beauty goals to life. Happy Shopping, beauties!

1. Black Girl Vitamins Hair Skin & Nails Source: Courtesy of Black Girl Vitamins There’s a reason why Black Girl Vitamins ($25+, Blackgirlvitamins.co) are a mainstay in the supplement world. Known for its kosher- and halal-certified formulation, this offering provides a mix of powerful antioxidants and vitamins that work to boost your beauty health. With 6000mcg of biotin, 1200mcg of vitamin A, and a small amount of fish oil to offer omegas and zinc, this pick helps to keep breakouts at bay, boosts stronger nails, and aids in hair growth.

2. Nutrafol Clear Skin Nutraceutical Source: Courtesy of Nutrafol If you consider yourself a beauty supplement expert, you’re likely familiar with the brand Nutrafol. Backed by science, the brand has been creating natural solutions to help consumers experiencing hair thinning, complications from menopause, acne breakouts, and more since 2016. The brand has recently launched its Clear Skin Nutraceutical ($79, Nutrafol.com), which works to combat mild to moderate acne, discoloration, and more. Its vegan formula combats the six key root causes of acne issues and features 20 vegan ingredients, with the promise of results in 4-12 weeks.

3. The Mane Choice Manetabolism Plus Healthy Hair Vitamin Source: Courtesy of The Mane Choice The Mane Choice continues to soar in popularity due to its nourishing and result-producing haircare line. So, it makes sense that the brand’s Manetabolism Plus Healthy Hair Vitamin ($25.99, Themanechoice.com) follows suit. The multifunctional offering is non-GMO and offers complete nutrition to supplement overall health. The vitamin is made with various antioxidants that help boost energy levels and the immune system, along with promoting healthy hair, nails, and skin.

4. TGIN Wild Growth Vitamins Hair, Skin + Nails Gummies Source: Courtesy of Ulta Beauty TGIN Wild Growth Vitamins Hair, Skin + Nails Gummies ($19.99, Ulta.com) are a popular find in the beauty vitamin circuit. The formula includes vitamin C, which fits the immune system, and biotin, which helps to produce thicker nails and stronger manes. Known for its berry-flavored taste, this vegan-friendly offering also helps consumers achieve radiant skin.

5. Bask & Lather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamins Source: Courtesy of Bask & Lather The idea of liquid vitamins may seem gross, but Bask & Leather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamins ($29.99, Baskiandlatherco.com) is a tasty change of pace. Boasting a mix of biotin, collagen, MSM, and aloe vera, this sweet find goes the extra mile to help reduce aging signs and boost skin elasticity. In addition, the dairy-free, gluten-free vitamin promotes healthy hair and nail growth, improving the look of brittleness.