Usher Your Way To Healthy Hair, Skin, & Nails With These 6 Beauty Vitamins
What the experts sayAlthough many experts have shared mixed reviews regarding beauty vitamins, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Doris Day shares that it goes deeper than taking supplements regularly. It comes down to the science and the ingredients used. “While it’s tempting to try any new supplement you find off social media, it’s important to consider the quality of the ingredients,” Dr. Day tells Hello Beautiful. “It’s important to check that the ingredients are standardized and clinically tested — this can impact the overall efficacy of the supplement. Also, I recommend discussing with your physician before adding any supplement to your regimen.” Dr. Todd Dorfman, Rebalance Health’s Chief Medical Officer, agrees. He says that results can vary depending on the consumer’s health status and other factors that affect a supplement’s efficiency. “Some studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that these supplements can be beneficial, especially for individuals with specific deficiencies,” Dr. Dorfman tells us. “Ingredients like biotin, collagen, and vitamins A, C, and E are often highlighted for their potential to improve hair strength, skin elasticity, and nail health. However, it is essential to note that the efficacy of these supplements can vary significantly among individuals. The best results are typically seen in those who have a deficiency in the nutrients provided by the supplements.” In addition, Dr. Day and Dr.Dorfman agree that consumers should maintain a balanced, nutrient-rich diet and consult with their healthcare provider before taking any beauty vitamins.
Prepare to shopAt HelloBeautiful, we take pride in sharing beauty intel. So, if you're ready to explore the world of beauty supplements to complement your routine, we've got you covered. We've compiled a list of six beauty vitamins formulated to help you bring your beauty goals to life. Happy Shopping, beauties!
1. Black Girl Vitamins Hair Skin & Nails
There’s a reason why Black Girl Vitamins ($25+, Blackgirlvitamins.co) are a mainstay in the supplement world. Known for its kosher- and halal-certified formulation, this offering provides a mix of powerful antioxidants and vitamins that work to boost your beauty health. With 6000mcg of biotin, 1200mcg of vitamin A, and a small amount of fish oil to offer omegas and zinc, this pick helps to keep breakouts at bay, boosts stronger nails, and aids in hair growth.
2. Nutrafol Clear Skin Nutraceutical
If you consider yourself a beauty supplement expert, you’re likely familiar with the brand Nutrafol. Backed by science, the brand has been creating natural solutions to help consumers experiencing hair thinning, complications from menopause, acne breakouts, and more since 2016.
The brand has recently launched its Clear Skin Nutraceutical ($79, Nutrafol.com), which works to combat mild to moderate acne, discoloration, and more. Its vegan formula combats the six key root causes of acne issues and features 20 vegan ingredients, with the promise of results in 4-12 weeks.
3. The Mane Choice Manetabolism Plus Healthy Hair Vitamin
The Mane Choice continues to soar in popularity due to its nourishing and result-producing haircare line. So, it makes sense that the brand’s Manetabolism Plus Healthy Hair Vitamin ($25.99, Themanechoice.com) follows suit. The multifunctional offering is non-GMO and offers complete nutrition to supplement overall health. The vitamin is made with various antioxidants that help boost energy levels and the immune system, along with promoting healthy hair, nails, and skin.
4. TGIN Wild Growth Vitamins Hair, Skin + Nails Gummies
TGIN Wild Growth Vitamins Hair, Skin + Nails Gummies ($19.99, Ulta.com) are a popular find in the beauty vitamin circuit. The formula includes vitamin C, which fits the immune system, and biotin, which helps to produce thicker nails and stronger manes. Known for its berry-flavored taste, this vegan-friendly offering also helps consumers achieve radiant skin.
5. Bask & Lather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamins
The idea of liquid vitamins may seem gross, but Bask & Leather Gro & Glow Liquid Vitamins ($29.99, Baskiandlatherco.com) is a tasty change of pace. Boasting a mix of biotin, collagen, MSM, and aloe vera, this sweet find goes the extra mile to help reduce aging signs and boost skin elasticity. In addition, the dairy-free, gluten-free vitamin promotes healthy hair and nail growth, improving the look of brittleness.
6. Rebalance The Hot Flash System
Last but certainly not least, we have to welcome the Rebalance Hot Flash System ($99.99, Rebalancehealth.com) into the fold. Designed with menopausal women in mind, this supplement focuses on aiding issues ranging from hot flashes to libido. However, as many women age, there have been concerns about diminishing hair and nail health — from hair breakage and thinning to brittle nails. This system covers all of the bases to provide women with menopausal relief and a boost in energy.
