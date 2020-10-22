CLOSE
Tyler Perry
HomeEntertainment News

Wait, WHO?! Fans Lust After Tyler Perry After Billionaire Shares Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTOS]

Posted October 22, 2020

It looks like fans are just noticing Tyler Perry’s sex appeal after his most recent posts.

The movie mogul has been consistent with showing off some photos in the gym and exploring during the pandemic that may have caught the ladies’ eye.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Yesterday Perry posted a photo, with some gray sweat shorts and fans couldn’t help to lust over what was left to the imagination.  Twitter went wild with compliments and couldn’t help but notice how good he looks!

Check out the reactions to his slight thirst trap below!

RELATED NEWS:

Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

Tyler Perry Wraps Up His Latest Series ‘BRUH’ Concluding Epic Filming Streak

Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is An Inspiration For Your Future [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Wait, WHO?! Fans Lust After Tyler Perry After Billionaire Shares Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
10 items
Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Allegedly Hit With…
 18 hours ago
10.23.20
15 items
Saweetie Says Send Him #BackToTheStreets If He Ain’t…
 19 hours ago
10.23.20
A$AP Ferg Says He Can’t Be Kicked Out…
 19 hours ago
10.23.20
Amber Rose Blasts Kanye West, Calls Him A…
 20 hours ago
10.23.20
LisaRaye McCoy Reveals Stacey Dash Brought Security After…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
Shonda Rhimes Left ABC Because Execs Fronted On…
 1 day ago
10.22.20
Busta Rhymes Challenges T.I. To Verzuz, Clifford Loquaciosly…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Beyonce’ Shares A Sneak Peak Of The Newest…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Kendrick Lamar’s Album Coming “Soon Soon” Teases TDE’s…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Nicki Minaj Drops A Preview Of Her Newborn…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
7 items
Wait, WHO?! Fans Lust After Tyler Perry After…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters…
 2 days ago
10.22.20
Ran Off On The Plug: Fashion Nova Claims…
 3 days ago
10.22.20
Letitia Wright Says She’s Not Thinking About Filming…
 3 days ago
10.22.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Demands A Copy Of…
 3 days ago
10.21.20
Bill Cosby Sparks Chatter After Grinning Prison Photo…
 3 days ago
10.21.20
Photos
Close