The Travis Scott x McDonald’s Merch Is Here [PHOTOS]

One of Rap’s brightest stars has placed another noteworthy notch on their already impressive belt. Travis Scott’s drop with one of America’s most beloved fast food chain is here.

Last week the “Pick Up The Phone” rapper teased a collaboration with McDonald’s with an Instagram post that showed the brand’s signature brown paper bag with a Cactus Jack logo and a caption that read “we can be gang if u like ketchup like me. Lol”. As spotted on High Snobiety his McDonald’s merch was revealed on Tuesday, September 8 and it hits on every streetwear staple.

Included are some co-branded Golden Arches t-shirts, replica staff jackets with matching cap and some clutch accessories. Some standout items include denim shorts and pants that gives us Evisu vibes with a McDonald’s red patch on the back pocket. Also the McDonald’s All American basketball jersey gets revisited with a Cactus Jack motif throughout. Lastly you can also purchase a body pillow shaped like a chicken nugget for a cool $90 dollars.

The gear is in conjunction with an official Travis Scott Meal that features a Quarter Pounder with Cheese stacked with bacon and lettuce, medium fries with barbecue sauce and a medium Sprite. The combination, along with the clothes, will be available for a limited-time only. You can view the commercial and more pieces from the collection below which you can shop here.

Photo: Ray’s Corrupted Mind / McDonald’s

