Top Black Actresses That Played Witches and Vampires
As Halloween approaches, the captivating world of witches and vampires takes center stage in pop culture, offering a perfect opportunity to celebrate the remarkable contributions of Black actresses who have portrayed these iconic characters. From classic films to contemporary series, these performances have not only showcased their talent but also brought rich, diverse interpretations to the archetypes of witches and vampires. Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau in American Horror Story: Coven. Bassett’s powerful performance as the legendary voodoo queen of New Orleans combines strength and mystique, resonating deeply with audiences. Her ability to infuse the character with both fear and empathy highlights the depth that Black actresses bring to roles often steeped in cultural significance. In the realm of vampires, we can’t overlook the remarkable work of actresses like Sanna Lathan, who starred in Blade: Trinity as the fierce vampire Nyssa. Lathan’s portrayal brought a unique blend of seduction and strength to the role, showcasing the complexities of her character in a predominantly male-driven narrative. Her performance not only redefined vampire lore but also emphasized the importance of representation in genres often dominated by white actors. The recent Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina featured Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, but it’s Black actresses like Tati Gabrielle, who played Prudence, that brought fresh energy to the witchy ensemble. The legacy of Black witches and vampires in film extends beyond just the screen. Many of these portrayals challenge traditional narratives, offering a lens through which audiences can explore complex themes of identity, power, and community. This Halloween, as costumes and decorations adorn homes, the influence of Black actresses in witch and vampire roles serves as a reminder of the cultural richness they bring to the celebration. Check out the Full List of Black Witches and Vampires Below Related: Top Black Horror Movies To Watch This Spooky Season Top Songs To Get Ready For Spooky SeasonOne of the most iconic portrayals is
1. kat graham as bonnie bennett from the vampire diaries (2009 — 2017)
2. rachel true as rochelle zimmerman from the craft (1996)
3. jasmine guy as sheila “grams” bennett from the vampire diaries (2009 — 2017)
4. persia white as abby bennett wilson from the vampire diaries (2009 — 2017)
5. bianca lawson as emily bennett from the vampire diaries (2009 — 2017)
6. tati gabrielle as prudence blackwood from the chilling adventures of sabrina (2018 — 2020)
7. jaz sinclair as rosalind “roz” walker from the chilling adventures of sabrina (2018 — 2020)
8. skye p. marshall as mambo marie from the chilling adventures of sabrina (2018 — 2020)
9. tia mowry as alex fielding/artemis dubaer from twitches (2005 & 2007)
10. tamera mowry as camryn barnes/apolla dubaer from twitches (2005 & 2007)
11. kristen wilson as queen miranda dubaer from twitches (2005 & 2007)
12. angela bassett as marie laveau from american horror story: coven (2013 — 2014)
13. fredi washington as klili gordon from ouanga (1936)
14. lena horne as glinda the good witch of the south from the wiz (1978)
15. mabel king as the wicked witch of the west from the wiz (1978)
16. thelma carpenter as miss one, the good witch of the north from the wiz (1978)
17. debbi morgan as the seer from charmed (1998 — 2006)
18. jurnee smollett-bell as eve bastiste from eve’s bayou (1997)
19. diahann carroll as elzora from eve’s bayou (1997)
20. eartha kitt as madame zeroni from holes (2003)
21. china savors as dreama from sabrina, the teenage witch (1996 — 2003)
22. sheryl lee ralph as hypolita laveau kropotkin from witch hunt (1994)
23. pam grier as the dust witch from something wicked this way comes (1983)
24. jenifer lewis as mama odie from the princess & the frog (2009)
25. gabourey sidibe as queenie from american horror story: coven (2013 — 2014)
26. lovie simone as tabby from the craft: legacy (2020)
27. cynthia erivo as elphaba thropp/the wicked witch of the west from wicked (2024)
28. aaliyah as queen akasha from queen of the damned (2002)
29. vanessa morgan as sarah from my babysitter’s a vampire (2010 — 2012)
30. sanaa lathan as vanessa brooks from blade (1998)
31. Angela bassett as rita veder in vampire in brooklyn (1995)
32. bailey bass as claudia from interview with the vampire (2022)
33. delainey hayles as claudia from interview with the vampire s2 (2024)
34. teresa graves as countess vampira in vampira/old dracula (1974)
35. grace jones as katrina in vamp (1986)
36. rutina wesley as tara thornton from true blood (2008 — 2014)
37. marlene clark as ganja meda from ganja & hess (1973)
38. cynthia bond as temptress from def by temptation (1990)
39. jonetta kaiser as sonya karp from vampire academy (2022)
40. anita-joy uwajeh as tatiana vogel from vampire academy (2022)
41. tracey higgins & judi shekoni as senna & zafrina from breaking dawn: part 2 (2012)
42. ashanti as lissa in buffy the vampire slayer (2003)
