Top 20 Rich Homie Quan Songs 

1. Type of Way Released in 2013, “Type of Way” is arguably Rich Homie Quan’s most iconic track. The song’s infectious beat and relatable lyrics about feeling underestimated and overlooked resonated with listeners, making it a massive hit. It remains a staple in his catalog and a defining moment in his career.

2. Walk Thru (feat. Problem) “Walk Thru,” featuring Problem, is a high-energy track that showcases Quan’s ability to create anthems that are perfect for any party or celebration. The song’s catchy hook and confident lyrics made it a fan favorite.

3. Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” is another of Quan’s biggest hits, known for its bouncy rhythm and memorable hook. The song’s feel-good vibe made it a summer anthem in 2015 and solidified Quan’s place in mainstream hip-hop.

4. Differences “Differences” sees Quan reflecting on his journey and the changes he’s experienced since achieving fame. The introspective lyrics and smooth production make this track a standout in his discography.

5. Get TF Out My Face (feat. Young Thug) Collaborating with Young Thug, Quan delivers a hard-hitting track in “Get TF Out My Face.” The song’s aggressive tone and rapid-fire verses showcase his versatility and chemistry with Thugger.

6. Milk Marie “Milk Marie” is a smooth, laid-back track that highlights Quan’s ability to switch up his style. The song’s mellow beat and romantic lyrics made it a hit among fans who appreciate his softer side.

7. Blah Blah Blah On “Blah Blah Blah,” Quan addresses the haters and critics who doubted him. The song’s catchy chorus and confident delivery make it a powerful anthem for anyone who’s faced adversity.

8. Party (feat. Young Thug) “Party,” featuring Young Thug, is another collaboration that showcases the dynamic between the two artists. The track’s upbeat tempo and fun lyrics make it a perfect addition to any playlist.

9. Bossman “Bossman” is a declaration of Quan’s status in the rap game. The song’s hard-hitting beat and assertive lyrics reinforce his position as a leader in the industry.

10. My Nigga (with YG & Jeezy) While not solely a Rich Homie Quan track, “My Nigga” with YG and Jeezy was a massive hit that brought him even more recognition. Quan’s verse is a highlight of the song, contributing to its success as an anthem for loyalty and friendship.

11. Lifestyle (with Rich Gang & Young Thug) “Lifestyle,” a collaboration with Rich Gang and Young Thug, became one of the most popular songs of 2014. Quan’s melodic delivery and the song’s catchy hook helped it become a defining track of the era.

12. 12. Replay “Replay” is a smooth, melodic track that showcases Quan’s knack for creating songs that stick in your head long after they’ve finished playing. The song’s chill vibe makes it a great track for any occasion.

13. 13. Beat It Up (feat. Young Thug) “Beat It Up,” featuring Young Thug, is another example of the great chemistry between the two rappers. The track’s energetic beat and playful lyrics make it a fun addition to Quan’s catalog.

14. 14. The Most “The Most” is a track that highlights Quan’s introspective side, as he reflects on his struggles and the people who’ve doubted him. The song’s honest lyrics and smooth production make it a standout.

15. Can't Judge Her “Can’t Judge Her” is a heartfelt track that sees Quan exploring themes of love and relationships. The song’s emotional lyrics and melodic beat make it a fan favorite.

16. Heart Cold “Heart Cold” is a track that delves into Quan’s feelings of betrayal and heartbreak. The raw emotion in his delivery makes this song one of his most powerful releases.

17. The Author “The Author” is a track that showcases Quan’s storytelling abilities. The song’s narrative lyrics and engaging flow make it a compelling listen.

18. Choices “Choices” is a reflective track that sees Quan considering the decisions he’s made throughout his life. The song’s introspective lyrics and smooth beat make it a standout in his discography.

19. Risk Takers “Risk Takers” is a track that celebrates those who take chances and strive for success. The song’s motivational lyrics and energetic beat make it a fitting end to this list.