HomeEntertainment News

Too Far: Fat Joe Get Clowned For Yeezy Moonboot Fit, Memes Flourish

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Fat Joe Meme

Source: @donnellrawlings / Instagram


Fat Joe took to Instagram to show off what he thought was a fire fit that featured him wearing those YEEZY NSTLD boots. However, Joe Crack didn’t get the sweeping praise he was surely looking for.

Instead, the Bronx rapper opened the door to waves of slander over his audacity to act like those glorified moon boots from the YEEZY brand are flames. Yes, there are people who think so, but please reconsider that decision.

Anyway, the fit itself wasn’t too bad; denim, a khaki jacket and a pink hoodie. “Waiting on the snow” was Joe’s caption for the pic he share on IG.

But those YEEZY boots got all the attention for all the wrong reasons. Some trusty Timberlands these are not. Soon enough, the photo went viral, and the memes started arriving swiftly.

Joe is in on the jokes and has even shared some of the memes himself (rocking the Star Wars light saber is hilarious). The rapper even took to Instagram Live to try to explain himself (and even threw sneaker influencer Mayor under the bus as the guy who sent him the boots).

The YEEZY NSTLD boots went for a cool $340 when they first dropped in November 2021 but are now going for two or three times that on resale sites. But just because it’s pricey, doesn’t mean it’s fresh.

While Joe’s sneaker game is forever elite, his boot game clearly took a hit. Peep some of the funnier memes and reactions in the gallery. Affion Crockett might have already won, though.

Too Far: Fat Joe Get Clowned For Yeezy Moonboot Fit, Memes Flourish  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2. Joe does have his supporters…

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest

Alicia Keys Reacts To Old Interview Of Janet…

 2 days ago
02.02.99

Chicago Man Released After Serving Two Decades In…

 2 days ago
02.02.00

Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild To Kick Off…

 2 days ago
02.02.01

Petition Calling For Travis Scott To Be Reinstated…

 2 days ago
02.02.60

Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart…

 2 days ago
02.02.04
12 items

Nick Cannon Set To Welcome 8th Child, Twitter…

 2 days ago
02.02.64
"Gossip Girl" New York Premiere

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30,…

 2 days ago
02.02.79
8 items

The Audacity: Jermaine Dupri Admitted To Cheating On…

 3 days ago
02.02.73

Lala Anthony Launches Her Own Hair Care Product:…

 3 days ago
02.02.90
8 items

Too Far: Fat Joe Get Clowned For Yeezy…

 4 days ago
02.02.94
Photos
Close