Twitter Reacts To The Return of Tommy & More In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season One Finale

Twitter Reacts To Tommy & More In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’s’ Season Finale.
1. Damn
LaLa acting >>>>>>>> this man "acting". My gawd 🤦🏾♂️ #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/oB36BLfuxL— Roman. ♦️🐰 (@rellRomaNce) January 3, 2021
2. Maaaaannnn listen
#PowerBookIIGhost this partttttt pic.twitter.com/pACGJ45LkL— N.A.Y (@Hecy_PYT) January 3, 2021
3. Make it make sense.
Rewatching the season finale of #PowerGhost, Monet must have a good ass contractor. Her bar got shot up twice in like 2 weeks. #PowerStarz #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/mdtFv2x38u— Denisha (@ItzD) January 3, 2021
4. He totally redeemed himself
Power book 2: I knew Tariq was gonna make me proud#GhostStarz #PowerNeverEnds #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/i6DQIbxnQK— Being_black (@Tee_Amos_) January 3, 2021
5. We all did.
When I seen that blue car drive off I was like TOMMMMMMMY !! #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/o0uuyZuokn— Ɛrica'Δɲɳ🌬 (@theREALerica___) January 3, 2021
6. A television moment
I fucking screamed when I saw Tommy. Damn I missed that nigga #Tariq #PowerGhost #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/2jYIM9Je1S— All time favorite (@Brendanaaa_) January 3, 2021
7. Ha!
Jabarai saw Zeke touch ol girl back and....#PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/t2C8M8OhB3— SLH (@Tharebelkind) January 3, 2021
8. Truuueeee
9. Facts
The most satisfying moment of 2021 so far... seeing Jabari on the ground bleeding out #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/pVISUwoWmp— Quafina_b (@QuafinaB) January 3, 2021
10. We sure hope so.
You think tariq remembered to take the professor phone??? #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/bE2agwmzfd— 𝔊𝔬𝔬𝔡𝔪𝔬𝔯𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔅.𝔉.𝔅 (@GwiTHaG974) January 3, 2021
11. Yeah we definitely didn’t need to see that.
Y’all could’ve kept Saxe’s lil sex scene #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/IfHdOfPCe5— GEM💎INI. (@myaOWNbusiness) January 3, 2021
12. Oop
#PowerGhost#PowerBookIIGhost#PowerBookII— Carrie-ann (@Omonogadu) January 3, 2021
Jabari: I know you are a good kid caught in a bad spot.
Tariq: I am the bad spot.
Me: pic.twitter.com/lusV1OHpTn
13. Yes!
I just want Tommy to rain Bodies down on Monet crew.. I want them to stop acting like Tommy Wasn't Damn near running New York at 1 time 😂#PowerGhost #PowerTV #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/0089GLVHcT— Da♉ (@WolfClan94) January 3, 2021
14. We didn’t see that coming this season.
Me: *Wants Jabari to killed during the whole series— Erica Jackson (@EriJae23) January 3, 2021
*Jabari actually gets killed (not to mention Tariq did it)
Me: #PowerGhost #PowerBookIIGhost #powerbookll pic.twitter.com/f39uLWgS0E
15. Lol so damn true.
Every scene involving Monet:#PowerBookII #powerghost #PowerBookIIGhost #powerbook2— Oscar (@aka_bigO) January 3, 2021
Diana: ‘Good morning Mom!♥️’
Monet: pic.twitter.com/PzqsWJjmx2