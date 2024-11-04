Listen Live
Close
Music

To Q, With Love: The Essential Classics of Quincy Jones

Published on November 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Spotify Secret Genius Awards, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Nov 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

*UPDATED: Nov. 4, 2024, 8:00 AM** He’s been called a genius, an innovator, a music icon, and a national treasure. To those who know him best, he’s simply… Q. 
Today, we honor the legacy of musician, arranger, composer, producer, and songwriter Quincy Jones, who passed away on Sunday, November 3 2024 at the age of 91.

Related Stories

In a career spanning over 7 decades, he has revolutionized popular music in a way that few have done before or after him. The Southside Chicago native was a hitmaker for all fortunate enough to be in his presence. From Frank Sinatra and Lesley Gore to Michael Jackson and Tamia, Jones’ footprint is literally in every single vein of radio and beyond. In honor of “The Dude,”, here are some favorites and album cuts to celebrate!

1. Soul Bossa Nova

2. Miss Celie's Blues (from "The Color Purple")

3. The Secret Garden (with Al B. Sure, James Ingram, El DeBarge and Barry White)

4. Mack The Knife (with Frank Sinatra)

5. A Brand New Day (from "The Wiz," with Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell and Ted Ross)

(and written by Luther Vandross, btw)

6. Theme from "The Pawnbroker"

7. One Hundred Ways (with James Ingram)

8. Stuff Like That (with Nick Ashford, Valerie Simpson and Chaka Khan)

9. Body Heat

10. Tomorrow [A Better You, A Better Me] (with Tevin Campbell)

11. It's My Party (with Lesley Gore)

12. Is It Love That We're Missing (with The Brothers Johnson)

13. Baby Be Mine (with Michael Jackson)

14. You Put A Move On My Heart (with Tamia)

15. I'll Be Good To You (with Ray Charles and Chaka Khan)

To Q, With Love: The Essential Classics of Quincy Jones was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close