To Q, With Love: The Essential Classics of Quincy Jones

He’s been called a genius, an innovator, a music icon, and a national treasure. To those who know him best, he’s simply…Today, we honor the legacy of musician, arranger, composer, producer, and songwriterwho passed away on Sunday, November 3 2024 at the age of 91.In a career spanning over 7 decades, he has revolutionized popular music in a way that few have done before or after him. The Southside Chicago native was a hitmaker for all fortunate enough to be in his presence. From Frank Sinatra and Lesley Gore to Michael Jackson and Tamia, Jones’ footprint is literally in every single vein of radio and beyond. In honor of “The Dude,”, here are some favorites and album cuts to celebrate!