To Q, With Love: The Essential Classics of Quincy Jones
*UPDATED: Nov. 4, 2024, 8:00 AM** He’s been called a genius, an innovator, a music icon, and a national treasure. To those who know him best, he’s simply… Q. Today, we honor the legacy of musician, arranger, composer, producer, and songwriter Quincy Jones, who passed away on Sunday, November 3 2024 at the age of 91. In a career spanning over 7 decades, he has revolutionized popular music in a way that few have done before or after him. The Southside Chicago native was a hitmaker for all fortunate enough to be in his presence. From Frank Sinatra and Lesley Gore to Michael Jackson and Tamia, Jones’ footprint is literally in every single vein of radio and beyond. In honor of “The Dude,”, here are some favorites and album cuts to celebrate!
1. Soul Bossa Nova
2. Miss Celie's Blues (from "The Color Purple")
3. The Secret Garden (with Al B. Sure, James Ingram, El DeBarge and Barry White)
4. Mack The Knife (with Frank Sinatra)
5. A Brand New Day (from "The Wiz," with Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell and Ted Ross)
(and written by Luther Vandross, btw)
6. Theme from "The Pawnbroker"
7. One Hundred Ways (with James Ingram)
8. Stuff Like That (with Nick Ashford, Valerie Simpson and Chaka Khan)
9. Body Heat
10. Tomorrow [A Better You, A Better Me] (with Tevin Campbell)
11. It's My Party (with Lesley Gore)
12. Is It Love That We're Missing (with The Brothers Johnson)
13. Baby Be Mine (with Michael Jackson)
14. You Put A Move On My Heart (with Tamia)
15. I'll Be Good To You (with Ray Charles and Chaka Khan)
