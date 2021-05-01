The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Rap duo City Girls are twerking all the way to the beach! They recently teamed up with Icon Swim for a steamy capsule collection that includes an array of seductive high-cut bikinis, one-pieces, coverups, and even a jumpsuit. The collection dropped on April 30th and has already garnered a slew of positive reviews.

This swimwear capsule collection undoubtedly matches the City Girls vibe. From animal prints to vibrant patterns and colors, this collection screams summer fun! It represents the woman who is totally in love with her being and is heavy on self-care and moisturizer. So, if you’rethinking about purchasing a piece from this collection, make sure you prepare yourself for all the attention you will get while sporting these eye-catching, sexy pieces. The pieces in this collection range from $26-$40.

Because summer is lurking around the corner it’s time to begin shopping for that ideal bathing suit. Icon Swim is one of the top swimsuit brands that always comes to our minds when beach season rolls around. However, there are five more swimsuit brands you should know about as well. Get into them below.

The City Girls Debut Sexy Capsule Collection With Icon Swimwear To Kick Off Hot Girl Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com