After seven unforgettable seasons, The Chi is officially preparing for its final chapter. Creator Lena Waithe announced that the groundbreaking Showtime drama will end with Season 8, calling it “the right thing” for the story and characters. Let’s look at the best moments from the show and the iconic scenes that defined it.

RELATED: ‘The Chi’ Adds Phylicia Rashad, Karrueche & More To Season 7 Cast

With its historic run as the longest-running Black drama on premium television, the series has cemented itself as a cultural milestone. From the heartbreaking loss of Coogie to Emmett’s evolution, there have been several legendary moments to explore within this historic series that has stolen the hearts of many fans.

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show,” Waithe shared in an exclusive with Deadline. “It was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity.”

From Papa’s witty sermons to Kevin’s coming-of-age story and the brotherhood between young Black boys on the South Side, The Chi never shied away from balancing the pain with joy. The series gave us tender family dinners, block parties, first loves, and friendships that felt just as impactful as the heavier moments.

As The Chi prepares to close its curtains, fans can expect Season 8 to be a celebration of the community it built (both on screen and behind the scenes). As Waithe told Deadline, “I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves.”

Let’s revisit some of the best scenes that defined the soul of The Chi below:

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Coogie’s Death (Season 1) Source:YouTube The shocking murder of Coogie in the very first season set the tone for the series, tying together themes of grief, violence, and how a single tragedy can ripple through an entire community. 2. Brandon’s Hustle and Loss Source:YouTube Brandon’s dream of becoming a chef and starting his own food business became a symbol of hope. His unexpected exit from the show still remains one of the most talked-about turning points. 3. Emmett’s Evolution Into Fatherhood (Ongoing) Source:YouTube From a carefree teen dad to a determined businessman, Emmett’s growth into a responsible father and community figure has been one of the show’s most inspiring arcs. 4. Kiesha’s Kidnapping & Survival (Season 3) Source:YouTube Kiesha’s harrowing abduction storyline shed light on the very real issue of missing Black girls. Her survival and path toward healing made this one of the most powerful moments in The Chi. 5. Kevin’s Coming-of-Age (Ongoing) Source:YouTube Viewers have watched Kevin grow up in real time, navigating loss, love, and identity. His evolution represents the broader theme of young Black boys finding their way in environments stacked against them. 6. Papa’s Sermons and Humor (All Seasons) Source:YouTube Papa brought a unique blend of comic relief and wisdom. His church sermons and loyalty to his friends showed the balance of faith, community, and laughter amidst the pain. 7. The Rise of Black Love Stories (Across Seasons) Source:YouTube From Jada finding love after battling cancer to Emmett and Kiesha’s evolving relationship, The Chi highlighted the resilience of Black love, even in the face of struggle. 8. Community Unity in Times of Crisis (Across Seasons) Source:YouTube Whether it was neighbors coming together for vigils, block parties, or to stand against violence, the show always reminded us of the strength and beauty of South Side Chicago’s community.