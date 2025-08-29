From the moment he stepped onto the field in 2021, Micah Parsons didn’t just meet expectations — he shattered them. This playlist is a tribute to every unforgettable moment he delivered in a Dallas Cowboys uniform: from his jaw-dropping rookie season to becoming one of the most feared defenders in the NFL.

You’ll see it all — every sack (50 and counting), his hardest hits, fastest QB takedowns, and even his lighter side: starring in commercials, trolling Giants fans in NYC, and sharing personal reflections from draft night to game day. Whether it’s the “Lion” stalking quarterbacks or just showing off his personality off the field, this is the full Micah experience.

We kick things off with his iconic draft moment, run through his biggest career highlights, and even include the hilarious Tostitos ad and that time he walked around New York like a total unknown. Each clip tells a piece of the story — a story of dominance, drive, and heart.

Micah, thank you for everything you’ve brought to Cowboys Nation. Your energy, passion, and unmatched play will never be forgotten. Whether this chapter has ended or just paused, one thing’s for sure — you left your mark on Dallas, and this playlist is proof.

Now press play, sit back, and relive the rise of a generational talent.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

Thank You, Micah Parsons: A Journey Worth Watching was originally published on thebeatdfw.com