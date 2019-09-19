CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As A Nine Trey Blood

Posted 11 hours ago

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to sing on the stand, and the ramification across the Hip-Hop world are getting ugly. Today (Sept. 19), the Bushwick rapper who has confirmed he was anything but ’bout that life implicated Dipset Capo Jim Jones as a member of the same Treyway Bloods he has been snitching.

The entire moment is struggle. First prosecutors asked Tekashi who was Jim Jones. To which he answered, “He’s a retired rapper.”

Mind you, Jim Jones just dropped a new album this year. But the kicker was when Tekashi answered “Yes” when asked “Is [Jim Jones] a member of Nine Trey””

Say what now?! Now Jim Jones saying the “Gummo” rapper should be erased from history makes even more sense. But even more damning is audio that was reportedly played in court that had Jones suggesting Tekashi be “violated.”

Twitter immediately started reacting to all this alleged information, and it’s lit. See below.

