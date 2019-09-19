Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As A Nine Trey Blood

Q: Who is Jim Jones?#6ix9ine: He's a retired rapper.

Q: Is he a member of Nine Trey?

A: Yes. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 19, 2019

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to sing on the stand, and the ramification across the Hip-Hop world are getting ugly. Today (Sept. 19), the Bushwick rapper who has confirmed he was anything but ’bout that life implicated Dipset Capo Jim Jones as a member of the same Treyway Bloods he has been snitching.

The entire moment is struggle. First prosecutors asked Tekashi who was Jim Jones. To which he answered, “He’s a retired rapper.”

Mind you, Jim Jones just dropped a new album this year. But the kicker was when Tekashi answered “Yes” when asked “Is [Jim Jones] a member of Nine Trey””

Say what now?! Now Jim Jones saying the “Gummo” rapper should be erased from history makes even more sense. But even more damning is audio that was reportedly played in court that had Jones suggesting Tekashi be “violated.”

Prosecutors play phone call between Nine Trey godfather Mel Murda and rapper Jim Jones. Tekashi says Jones is in Nine Trey.

Jones: "He not a gang member no more. He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bull–it." — Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) September 19, 2019

Twitter immediately started reacting to all this alleged information, and it’s lit. See below.

