Babyface , Teddy Riley
Teddy Riley & Babyface Are Facing Off For A Monumental “Verzuz” Battle

Posted April 3, 2020

2020 RnB Rewind

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

It appears that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s “Verzuz” battle series has received a colossal addition after legendary hitmaker Teddy Riley announced that he was happily accepting the challenge to go up against fellow legend Babyface.

 

On Thursday (Apr 2) during his #AtHomewithTeddy concert series, Teddy Riley stopped the world after he made the official announcement that he would go head to head with LaFace Moguls L.A. Reid and Babyface.

“You know we have been doing all of these challenges and I must say this, I was challenged,” Teddy said. “This Sunday, I was challenged to do “Verzuz” with Babyface and L.A. [Reid] and I accept. Two against one, I’ll have to bring my Robin too.”

Although Teddy thought his invitation was against the production duo, Swizz Beatz confirmed that the battle will be the ultimate showdown, an iconic one on one battle between Riley and Babyface with each playing 20 songs, with an official announcement via Instagram.

@teddyriley1 VS @babyface 🙌🏽 This is one of the iconic moments me & @timbaland have been working on! Sunday will go down in the history books! Once again VERZUZ made it happen! See you Sunday 6pm est on @teddyriley1 Live Zone Zone Zone !!!!!!!”

The legendary battle marks the seventh battle in the “Verzuz” series that was kicked off two weeks ago after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz went head to head battling with their extensive catalogs of hits, but according to Swizz during a recap live with Timbaland last week, the concept was three years in the making.

“It’s great to finally be able to give these artists and creatives their flowers while they are here but also remind the people of the hits that we have created,” Swizz said. “It’s like a crash course in good music, but this didn’t just start overnight; this is three years in the making that Tim and I have been working on this.”

It looks like the hard work finally paid off, because fans from all over are overly excited about the upcoming battle, with many placing their predictions as to who they believe will be declared the winner; while many are excited that a battle of this magnitude is even happening.

While we all will be tuning, Black Twitter definitely did not disappoint with their reactions to the battle, check out some of the hilarious responses to the announcement below.

