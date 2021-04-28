kendrick lamar , TDE
HomeEntertainment News

TDE Boss Top Dawg Announces May 7 Date, Twitter Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is Coming

Posted 23 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Top Dawg Entertainment might just have the most talented roster in music today, hence why each release from one of its stars causes shock waves throughout the industry. TDE boss Top Dawg tweeted out a date for next month attached to a mystery release some expect to be Kendrick Lamar’s return to the world.

“THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!! #TDE,” read the tweet from the TDE founder. The tweet features a timer and the TDE logo, with the end of the short clip revealing “5/7/21” but nothing else. The speculation occurring online at the moment is sky high, but the label likes to do things differently than most.

Between Lamar, the beloved SZA, SchooHboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Reason, Isiah Rashad, and Lance Skiiiwalker, a new full-length from any of them would be a huge musical event.

K-Dot hasn’t dropped a full-length studio album since 2017’s DAMN., and he was the lead curator of the Black Panther: The Album release. There have been reports that the Compton wordsmith would be leaning into a rock-influenced sound for his next album, another leap forward from Lamar.

SZA’s last release Ctrl was also in 2017, and she dropped a pair of singles in “Hit Different” and “Good Days” from what most expect to be her sophomore release. She also featured alongside Doja Cat for the “Kiss Me More” track.

Ab-Soul has been away from the album release schedule since 2016, but he had a relatively active 2020 with features and the surprise “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” single.

Jay Rock’s slept-on Redemption in 2018 was his last full-length, and ScHoolboy Q’s last drop was 2019’s CrasH Talk.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Top Dawg’s tweet below.

PHoto: Getty

TDE Boss Top Dawg Announces May 7 Date, Twitter Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is Coming  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13:…
 10 hours ago
04.29.21
Kodak Black and Friends
Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In South Carolina Sexual…
 14 hours ago
04.28.21
MTV EMA 2020 - Winners
DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion,…
 18 hours ago
04.28.21
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 18 hours ago
04.28.21
La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön!…
 19 hours ago
04.28.21
Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With…
 19 hours ago
04.28.21
The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For…
 22 hours ago
04.28.21
Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better…
 22 hours ago
04.28.21
20 items
Things Get Spicy Between Wendy Williams & Joseline…
 22 hours ago
04.28.21
15 items
TDE Boss Top Dawg Announces May 7 Date,…
 23 hours ago
04.28.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 23 hours ago
04.28.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a…
 1 day ago
04.28.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Family Is Fine With Actor Not…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Judge Throws Out Wade Robson’s Molestation Lawsuit Against…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Issa Rae’s Raedio Label Signs Critically-Acclaimed “The Read”…
 2 days ago
04.27.21
Photos
Close