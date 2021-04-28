TDE Boss Top Dawg Announces May 7 Date, Twitter Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is Coming

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

might just have the most talented roster in music today, hence why each release from one of its stars causes shock waves throughout the industry. TDE boss Top Dawg tweeted out a date for next month attached to a mystery release some expect to be Kendrick Lamar’s return to the world.

“THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!! #TDE,” read the tweet from the TDE founder. The tweet features a timer and the TDE logo, with the end of the short clip revealing “5/7/21” but nothing else. The speculation occurring online at the moment is sky high, but the label likes to do things differently than most.

Between Lamar, the beloved SZA, SchooHboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Reason, Isiah Rashad, and Lance Skiiiwalker, a new full-length from any of them would be a huge musical event.

K-Dot hasn’t dropped a full-length studio album since 2017’s DAMN., and he was the lead curator of the Black Panther: The Album release. There have been reports that the Compton wordsmith would be leaning into a rock-influenced sound for his next album, another leap forward from Lamar.

SZA’s last release Ctrl was also in 2017, and she dropped a pair of singles in “Hit Different” and “Good Days” from what most expect to be her sophomore release. She also featured alongside Doja Cat for the “Kiss Me More” track.

Ab-Soul has been away from the album release schedule since 2016, but he had a relatively active 2020 with features and the surprise “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” single.

Jay Rock’s slept-on Redemption in 2018 was his last full-length, and ScHoolboy Q’s last drop was 2019’s CrasH Talk.

