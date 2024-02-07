Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

As Suge Knight currently sits in a jail cell, he is not holding back his bars (no pun intended) for a fellow west coast rapper. Suge Knight took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to put Snoop Dogg’s current marital escapades on front street. Snoop Dogg was recently seen on the internet giving his sentiments on Suge Knight and a comment he made, under Instagram post form VLADTV.

The Death Row Records founder made allegations about Diddy, Russell Simmons, Andre Harrell, claiming they were engaging in same-sex relations and some other distasteful acts against women who did not bow down to their commands. “Smh I’m praying for that brother that he finds peace.” Snoop commented under the Instagram post.

Suge Knight caught wind of the comment and decided to aim his attention to the Death Row records current owner. He went posted on X today firing shots at Snoop Dogg, saying he is praying for Snoop Dogg as well, but for a different reason. “You pray for me Snoop Dogg!!! Okay I’ll pray your wife stop going to Hawaii with other men!!!!” Knight posted on X.

Most of social media agrees that Suge Knight should not has stooped this low in his response to Snoop’s comments, while others recall Snoops past problems in their marriage and feels his wife deserves a little ‘me’ time.

Check out social media reactions to Suge Knights comments on Snoop Dogg’s wife below!

