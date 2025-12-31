HelloBeautiful’s Most Stylish Couples Of 2025

Black love reigned supreme in 2025. From new flames like Meghan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson and Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre to couples with years in the game like Jay Z and Beyoncé, these loving duos matched each other’s fly all year.

Teyana Taylor was one of our most stylish women of the year, so it makes sense her man (it is rumored they broke up) step into his fashion bag by her side. The two made it Instagram official in June when Teyana shared visuals from his surprise birthday party. They were spotted at several red carpet events after and he was eye candy in her music video.

Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns got engaged on Christmas and in grand fashion. Karl popped the question on an NYC rooftop, which was befitting since he and Jordyn have been bringing court side fashion to every Knicks game.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

They say opposites attract, and Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thomas became #relationshipgoals this year. Klay is more reserved while Megan is outspoken and the life of the party, but he brings out her soft girl era and we love that.

Joey Bada** and Serayah welcomed a baby together, this year, and the “Ruth & Boaz” actress showed off her best maternity style on red carpets with the fine chocolate rapper by her side. They weren’t the only lovebirds to have a baby in 2025, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B welcomed a bundle of joy and we got to see them stylishly navigate parenthood as a unit. Whether on the football field or court side, Cardi and Stefon brought looks that made headlines.

The Carters broke the Internet every time they stepped out, like when they popped out for the “Boy Is Mine Tour” or in Vegas where Bey served body at the F1 racing competition.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts are five years strong and prove a couple that stays together, slays together. Keep scrolling for our most stylish celebrity couples of 2025.

HelloBeautiful’s Most Stylish Couples Of 2025 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com