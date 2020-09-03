Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

If you said you saw this coming, we’re going to call you a liar. NBA legend Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and Twitter has been reacting ever since the news dropped.

Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has signed a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2020

ESPN reporter Steve Wojnarowski came through with the news from deep. “Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has signed a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN,” he tweeted Thursday (Sept. 30 morning.

Considering names like Mark Jackson, Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell are available, landing on Nash has left many perplexed. A surely chunky four-year contract off no coaching experience is quite the finesse.

The blackest coaching pool in years: Ty Lue

Ime Udoka

Sam Cassell

Jacque Vaughn

Adrian Griffin

Mark Jackson

Stephen Silas

Darvin Ham

Jahmahl Mosley

Jason Kidd

Wes Unseld Jr

David Vanterpool

Roy Rogers

Nate McMillan

Alvin Gentry

Mike Brown And Steve Nash got a job w/0 experience — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 3, 2020

The Nets confirmed the move so you know that it’s real.

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have named Steve Nash as the 23rd head coach in the franchise’s NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SG8OoN3a8g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2020

It seems the Nets had their sites on Nash for a while.

In recent weeks, Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks have been aggressive in recruiting Nash to make the leap that he had so far resisted in his retirement: head coaching. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2020

But considering the aforementioned coaching talent out there, particularly Mark Jackson, a homegrown NYC point guard, Twitter is asking all types of questions. Peep some of them, along with the usual slander and armchair general managing, below.

One important thing with the Nets hiring Steve Nash: Nash and Kevin Durant had a great relationship when Nash worked with the Warriors. Durant relied on Nash's counsel during his Golden State years. Nash's success will be about managing personalities as much as anything else. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 3, 2020

