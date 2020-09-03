CLOSE
Steve Nash
Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

Posted 12 hours ago

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Harry How / Getty

If you said you saw this coming, we’re going to call you a liar. NBA legend Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and Twitter has been reacting ever since the news dropped.

ESPN reporter Steve Wojnarowski came through with the news from deep. “Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has signed a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN,” he tweeted Thursday (Sept. 30 morning.

Considering names like Mark Jackson, Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell are available, landing on Nash has left many perplexed. A surely chunky four-year contract off no coaching experience is quite the finesse.

The Nets confirmed the move so you know that it’s real.

It seems the Nets had their sites on Nash for a while.

But considering the aforementioned coaching talent out there, particularly Mark Jackson, a homegrown NYC point guard, Twitter is asking all types of questions. Peep some of them, along with the usual slander and armchair general managing, below.

Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

