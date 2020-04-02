CLOSE
Mannie Fresh , scott storch
HomeEntertainment News

Scott Storch Vs. Mannie Fresh Instagram Live Beat Battle Has Twitter Split

Posted 18 hours ago

Scott Storch Vs. Mannie Fresh

Source: Instagram / Instagram


The quarantine has inspired many of the musical greats to take to social media and stage friendly “battles” with one another, often with crowd-pleasing results and sometimes, not so much. The latest pair to engage in virtual fisticuffs, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh, have concluded their battle with some on Twitter split on the end result.

Storch, who got his start in music as a keyboardist for The Roots before going on to produce for the likes of 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Beyoncé, Pink, and many others, was originally slated to lock in with T-Pain but a last-minute switcheroo took place thus bringing Mannie Fresh into the mix.

Fresh, who was a longtime in-house producer for New Orleans label Cash Money Records, hyped up the battle in a humorous way via social media, which was organized by Timbaland. The Wednesday night battle featured Storch essentially playing the many hits he’s contributed to with Fresh cleverly adding skits to his set while mostly relying on his original compositions.

The hype leading up to this battle was immense, even more so when T-Pain was initially announced then eventually replaced. As some thought,  Fresh would employ the tactic of playing many of his big hits crafted over the past two decades. Storch stuck with the same format and many folks crowned him the winner although it has to be noted that Fresh was behind the full productions of his offerings in the battle.

As it stands, the Twitter reaction to the Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh battle are still pouring in and we’ve collected some of the best below.

Photo: Instagram

Scott Storch Vs. Mannie Fresh Instagram Live Beat Battle Has Twitter Split  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
20 items
DJ Duffey Twerking On Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live…
 9 hours ago
04.02.20
5 itemsTekashi 69 performs
Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus,…
 11 hours ago
04.02.20
Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip…
 13 hours ago
04.02.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…
 15 hours ago
04.02.20
O.J. Simpson Says ‘Tiger King”s Carole Baskin Did…
 16 hours ago
04.02.20
Megan Thee Stallion Has Something To Say About…
 16 hours ago
04.02.20
Ari Lennox Hilariously Claps Back At Snoop Dogg…
 16 hours ago
04.02.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Might Become A Free Man Today…
 17 hours ago
04.02.20
20 items
Scott Storch Vs. Mannie Fresh Instagram Live Beat…
 18 hours ago
04.02.20
Chuck D & Flavor Flav Announce New Public…
 19 hours ago
04.02.20
Snoop Dogg Gets Dragged For Telling Singer Ari…
 20 hours ago
04.02.20
Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
DaBaby Drops 10-Minute Short Film For “Find My…
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Tory Lanez’ Quarantine Radio With Drake Broke Instagram…
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Mannie Fresh
Do It Live: Scott Storch Versus Mannie Fresh…
 2 days ago
04.01.20
Photos
Close