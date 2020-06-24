CLOSE
saweetie
Tap In: Saweetie Covers Maxim For July/August Issue

The Blonds - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

We won’t waste your time with this post. Saweetie is the cover girl for Maxim’s July/August issue and you should stop everything you’re doing to look at the images.

Saweetie is still preparing for the release of her full-length debut, Pretty B*tch Music, and is currently working the “Tap In” single to great effect. In the chat with Maxim, the California influencer turned Hip-Hop star talks about being taken seriously as an artist, redefining beauty standards via her massive social media presence, and other important matters of the day.

Already, Saweetie has proven that she can get fans to excuse the pun here, tap in to what she’s doing and her millions of followers remain devoted. And this cover shoot is a moment of history for the men’s magazine as Saweetie is the first rapper to grace its covers.

Enough about that, check out the full interview here, and keep scrolling down for images and reactions from Twitter.

Tap In: Saweetie Covers Maxim For July/August Issue  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

