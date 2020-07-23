Social Media Reacts To Roy Jones Jr. Coming Out of Retirement To Possibly Get KO’D By Mike Tyson

2020 is shaping up to be one of the craziest years on record. Mike Tyson is dusting off his black trunks and black boxing sneakers to take on fellow retired legend Roy Jones Jr.

No, we are not kidding, the two retired boxing legends are lacing up their boxing gloves again for what we hope is a one-time-only event. Yahoo Sports, Kevin Lole broke the news about the “dream match” that was once only conceivable via barbershop talk. Tyson (54) has been teasing fans with videos of himself in the gym training, and we can’t front; he still looked absolutely vicious, but we had no idea what he was prepping for.

Mike Tyson is fighting Roy Jones Jr. in an 8 round exhibition on September 12 as if 2020 couldn’t get any more crazy pic.twitter.com/uJsJD4iWFY — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 23, 2020

BUT now we know, and he confirmed that news that he would be taking on Jones Jr.(51) as part of his new venture The Legends Only League that will give athletes in any sport who still got the desire to compete to step back on their respective field of play.

That’s not the only outrageous news to come from this upcoming once-in-a-lifetime event. It has been confirmed that former NBA baller and three-time slam dunk champion Nate Robinson will also be stepping into the boxing ring to take on YouTube personality Jake Paul as an undercard Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

This is honestly ridiculous, but we are so here for it.

Once news broke, the predictions began and, of course, many believe that Roy must have forgot how just how much of beast Tyson was, and he is going to his bell rung. But Roy is no slouch, and as they say, he definitely has a “puncher’s chance” to shock the world.

A prime Roy Jones Jr was a different animal 😱😱😱#Boxing pic.twitter.com/FWRaGY3fOs — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) July 23, 2020

Consider us as one of the many who will be locked in to see this mess because, honestly, thanks to COVID-19, the pickings are very slim when it comes to entertainment. This match is definitely going to be the talk of social media when the bell rings on September 12.

Until then, you peep the hilarious reactions to the fight announcement below.

Photo: Donald Kravitz / Getty

Social Media Reacts To Roy Jones Jr. Coming Out of Retirement To Possibly Get KO’D By Mike Tyson was originally published on hiphopwired.com