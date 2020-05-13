Thirst Trap Alert: Rihanna Shows Off The Latest Savage Fenty Looks [Photos]

Even in quarantine, Rihanna knows how to make us want to cop some Savage Fenty for the ladies in our lives.

The fashion mogul modeled some of the latest editions of her Savage x Fenty line, from bralettes, panties and more. We’ll give you a few guesses as to why fellas (and ladies) were biting their fists. Ever since the Savage x Fenty line launched, Rih and company have not missed. Whether it be having plus-size models, different shades to match skin tones for certain nudes, celebrity endorsers and more – team Fenty has thought of everything to satisfy the “tease” in us all.

The “Work” singer has been quite busy since quarantine started in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s donated personal protective equipment to essential workers in New York, donated millions of dollars to coronavirus relief efforts, and … even had to check a few fans who were wondering about her long-rumored R9 album as opposed to her humanitarian efforts.

It doesn’t take much for Rihanna to make our jaws drop and every photo from her latest shoot does the trick. Peep the full collection below.

